Contact tracers will account for thousands of new jobs in the coming weeks and months, and this free online course from Johns Hopkins teaches people how to succeed in the role in just 6 hours

source Alyssa Powell/Business Insider

The Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Health has created an online introductory course that teaches students the skills needed to become contact tracers, which is a role many see as vital to slowing the spread of COVID-19.

Contact tracers work with patients with a suspected or confirmed infection to identify the people whom they’ve had close contact with throughout the period when they may have been infectious. Contract tracers then provide guidance to patients and their contacts on appropriate measures such as self-quarantining in order to flatten the curve.

Overview of the class “COVID-19 Contact Tracing”

The class “COVID-19 Contact Tracing” is available online through Coursera, and is taught by Emily Gurley, PhD, MPH, an infectious disease epidemiologist with a background in outbreak response. Gurley developed the course in tandem with colleagues from the Bloomberg School, including Tolbert Nyenswah, the former incident commander for the Ebola outbreak in Liberia.

This class, available free through the rest of the year, covers the science of SARS-CoV-2, including its infectious period, the clinical presentation of COVID-19, and why contact tracing can be an effective public health intervention. Students will gain an understanding of how contact tracing work is done, including how to build rapport with patients, identify their contacts, and support both the patients and their contacts to halt transmission in their communities.

Students will learn strategies through simulations to overcome some of the most common challenges contract tracers face, such as reluctance by patients to self-quarantine for two weeks. Lessons also tackle important ethical considerations regarding contact tracing, isolation, and quarantine, to become comfortable with sensitive dynamics.

Why are contact tracers important?

“COVID-19 Contact Tracing” was built as part of the New York Contact Tracing program launched by New York Governor Andrew Cuomo and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg in April 2020, which plans to include a baseline of 30 contact tracers for every 100,000 individuals. It is expected to have 6,400 to 17,000 tracers statewide depending on the projected number of cases.

As US weekly jobless claims hit 3 million, “COVID-19 Contact Tracing” will prepare students for contact tracer jobs for free as estimates of the pandemic’s effects reach years, potentially. Some estimates say the coronavirus pandemic may last two years, and as states lift restrictions and people more go back to work, take public transit, and eat in restaurants, contact tracing will likely play a larger role. Former government officials called for a contact tracing workforce of 180,000 throughout the US in late April, while other estimates reached as many as 300,000. The roles differ based on region, but some new positions are open to individuals with a high school diploma or equivalent.

What are other free or affordable e-learning classes related to COVID-19?

To similarly meet the demand for specialized skills quickly, online learning sites have also responded with relaxed paywall restrictions and new, affordable, and highly specific content.

edX created a course on ventilator operation in tandem with Harvard for non-ICU professionals, and Coursera lifted the paywall on 100 courses until May 31. It also started offering the contact tracing course for free, as well as a free CME-eligible course that teaches an up-to-date COVID-19 overview in as little as three hours.

Find more e-learning content here: