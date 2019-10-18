Johnson & Johnson just recalled a batch of baby powder after a test found asbestos. The company is facing thousands of lawsuits over the product.

caption A container of Johnson’s baby powder. source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Johnson & Johnson is recalling a single lot of its Johnson’s Baby Powder after the Food and Drug Administration found a small trace of asbestos in samples from a single bottle purchased from an online retailer.

While the trace of asbestos was minute, J&J said it is initiating the recall out of caution. The company says that its baby powder is safe.

The recall draws fresh attention to product safety concerns surrounding J&J’s baby powder, which is made from talcum powder, or talc. Baby powder has been at the center of thousands of lawsuits against J&J, the Wall Street Journal recently reported. Plaintiffs claim that baby powder contributed to their cancer, the Journal said.

J&J’s stock fell 1.7% to $133.10 in New York trading.

J&J stated in a press release today that it has a “rigorous testing standard” to ensure the safety of baby powder.

“Thousands of tests over the past 40 years repeatedly confirm that our consumer talc products do not contain asbestos,” the company stated. “Not only do we and our suppliers routinely test to ensure our talc does not contain asbestos, our talc has also been tested and confirmed to be asbestos-free by a range of independent laboratories, universities and global health authorities.”