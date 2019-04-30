Johor Prince Tunku Idris may have just announced he is planning to contest in the next General Election

The prince also polled his followers, of whom 75% said they wanted him to contest in Muar while 25% chose Mersing. Instagram/@tunku_idris via The Straits Times

The second son of Johor’s King has set tongues wagging with an Instagram story hinting he may contest in the next General Election in Malaysia.

Tunku Temenggong Tunku Idris Iskandar Ibni Sultan Ibrahim, 31, had written “I’m running” and hashtagged the term “PRU15” in his post.

The post, which was available for only 24 hours, was followed by another story where the prince polled his followers on where he should contest, Sin Chew Daily reported.

The Chinese language newspaper said that according to the story, 75 per cent wanted him to contest in Muar, whule 25 per cent wanted him in Mersing.

But this is not the first hint the prince has dropped. Last Thursday (April 25), he had also posted a photo of himself on Instagram with the caption: “Ready to run for office.”

View this post on Instagram Ready to run for office. A post shared by Idris Iskandar Al-haj (@tunku_idris) on Apr 24, 2019 at 12:29am PDT

Current Muar Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman had recently revealed that he was no longer on good terms with the Crown Prince of Johor and Tunku Idris’ brother, Tunku Mahkota Johor Tunku Ismail Ibni Sultan Ibrahim.

The Star quoted Syed Saddiq as saying that the Crown Prince had made some demands that made him “uncomfortable” in the lead up to and after the previous General Election.

“I still humbly respect him (Tunku Ismail) as the future Sultan of Johor, but our disagreements will always be there,” The Star quoted Syed Saddiq as saying.

