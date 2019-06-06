Johor’s Crown Prince is bringing Ronaldo, Pires, Figo and other retired stars to Malaysia for a match with his team

The charity football match held at Larkin in Johor Bahru on June 30, Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim announced on Facebook on Thursday (June 6). The Straits Times / Reuters

An all-star football team made up of some of the world’s most well-known retired football stars is coming to Malaysia to face off with one of the top teams in the country.

Brazilian striker Ronaldo, Robert Pires, Luis Figo, Roberto Carlos, Claudio Caniggia and Marco Materazzi will be taking part in a charity football match held at Larkin in Johor Bahru on June 30, Johor Crown Prince Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim announced on Facebook on Thursday (June 6)

In his post, the Crown Prince said that the Rest of the World XI team would be playing against the Johor Southern Tigers (or JDT), the Johor-based football club that he owns.

The JDT won the Malaysia Super League for the fifth consecutive time last year.

All proceeds from the match will be donated to the Tunku Laksamana Johor Cancer Foundation, National Cancer Society of Malaysia and the Women’s Aid Organisation, the royal said.

Other than the match, fans also have something else to look forward to on that day.

“Fans session for autographs and photo opportunities will be held too,” the royal said.

Any further details – including ticket sales information – will be announced on the official social media pages of the Johor Southern Tigers, Tunku Ismail said.

Read also: