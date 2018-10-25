Join us at IGNITION: Media, Technology & Transformation!

- source
Our ninth annual IGNITION: Media, Technology & Transformation conference is just six weeks away, happening at Spring Studios in New York City, December 3-4. We’d love to see you there!
As always, IGNITION challenges you to think differently. This year’s program features a hugely impressive group of innovators, industry personalities, business leaders, and emerging entrepreneurs. We’ll tackle topics like the future of media and entertainment, healthcare, finance, transportation, and work.
Here’s a preview:
Scott Galloway, our highest-rated speaker at IGNITION 2017 – who gave a blistering analysis of Amazon, Apple, Google, and Facebook – is back by popular demand.
Get ready for Mark Cuban to share how companies can foster social change in today’s often deadlocked political climate … and how he’s putting his money where his mouth is.
Wendy Clark, DDB’s first female global CEO, will give her take on where the challenging advertising industry is headed.
Randy Freer, the CEO of Hulu, and Chris Albrecht, the CEO of Starz, will provide an overview on the massive disruption happening in television. Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, the executive producer of Starz’s highest-rated show, “Power,” will be joining Albrecht on stage.
Danica Patrick, the legendary racing driver who this year became the first female ESPY Awards host, will talk about her new entrepreneurial ventures.
Troy Carter, one of the biggest names in artist management and a savvy consultant to technology startups, will share his views on what’s next in music, entertainment, and more.
Advertising pioneer Sir Martin Sorrell will give one of his first interviews since departing WPP, the world’s biggest advertising holding company, which he founded.
The Russo brothers, Anthony and Joseph, the codirectors of the top-grossing film this year, “Avengers: Infinity War,” will talk about how to break through in our over-saturated media age.
Each year, IGNITION brings together a unique community of changemakers and executives from around the world for an enlightening, fun, and inspiring two days. It’s a fantastic opportunity to network with key players in media, tech, and advertising.
- Chris Albrecht, CEO, Starz
- Courtney Caldwell, cofounder and COO, ShearShare
- Tye Caldwell, cofounder and COO, ShearShare
- Victoria Canal, singer-songwriter
- Troy Carter, founder and CEO, Atom Factory
- Steve Case, chairman and CEO, Revolution; cofounder, AOL
- Wendy Clark, CEO, DDB Worldwide
- Felicity Conrad, cofounder and CEO, Paladin
- Barbara Corcoran of ABC’s “Shark Tank”
- Gordon Crovitz, cofounder and Co-CEO, NewsGuard
- Mark Cuban, entrepreneur, Mark Cuban Companies
- Randy Freer, CEO, Hulu
- Craig Fuller, founder and CEO, FreightWaves
- Scott Galloway, founder, Gartner L2; professor of marketing, NYU Stern
- Mandy Ginsberg, CEO, Match Group
- Paul Graham, founder, Y Combinator
- Chris Hayes, host, MSNBC’s “All In with Chris Hayes”; host, “Why Is This Happening?” podcast; author, “Twilight of the Elites: America After Meritocracy”
- Cal Henderson, cofounder and CTO, Slack
- Rachel Holt, head of New Modalities, Uber
- Drew Houston, cofounder and CEO, Dropbox
- Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, multi-platinum hip-hop artist and entrepreneur
- Mary Lou Jepsen, CEO and founder, Openwater
- Sallie Krawcheck, CEO and cofounder, Ellevest
- Darren Laybourn, corporate vice president of Microsoft News, Microsoft Corp.
- David Levy, president, Turner
- Andy Main, head of Deloitte Digital and principal, Deloitte Consulting LLP
- Jessica Matthews, CEO and founder, Uncharted Power
- Meek Mill, multi-platinum hip-hop artist and criminal justice reform activist
- Janice Min, media consultant, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment and Valence Media
- Danica Patrick, entrepreneur, GoDaddy spokeswoman
- Keller Rinaudo, CEO and cofounder, Zipline
- Cindy Robbins, president and chief people officer, Salesforce
- Michael Rubin, founder and executive chairman of Fanatics; Philadelphia 76ers & New Jersey Devils co-owner
- Joe and Anthony Russo, codirectors of “Avengers: Infinity War”; cofounders, AGBO
- Ryan Rzepecki, CEO and founder, JUMP Bikes
- Aaron Samuels, cofounder and CEO, Blavity
- Josh Silverman, CEO, Etsy
- Susan Solomon, CEO and cofounder, The New York Stem Cell Foundation
- Kristen Sonday, cofounder and COO, Paladin
- Sir Martin Sorrell, executive chairman, S4Capital Limited
- Hans Vestberg, CEO, Verizon
- Padmasree Warrior, US CEO and CDO, NIO