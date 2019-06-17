JoJo Siwa responds after her Claire’s makeup set was recalled for testing positive for asbestos

On June 6, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) tweeted a warning to its followers that one of JoJo Siwa’s makeup kits from Claire’s had been recalled after a batch of its products tested positive for asbestos. Now the 16-year-old Nickelodeon star has issued a statement in a new YouTube video titled, “My Makeup.”

In the video posted on Saturday, Siwa tells her audience that this video is “about something a little bit more serious.”

“Recently it’s been brought up to my attention that there has been a problem with one of my products in Claire’s stores,” she said. “And I just want to let everyone know that no matter what, safety is myself and Nickelodeon’s number one priority in everything.”

She goes on to say to that she “put [her] trust into other peoples’ hands” with the branding of the product, and that she and her team are working to make sure anyone who bought the product can get a full refund.

“We are working really, really, really hard to make sure that this product is recalled and off all shelves,” she said. “And also that anyone who has this product, you can get a refund no matter what it is, if it’s used, if it’s unused, you can get a full refund.”

Siwa then thanks her fans for understanding the “serious” situation.

“I just want to let you guys know the situation and I hope you understand,” she said. “And I thank you for understanding because it is serious to me and it means a lot to me because it is my name and it is my brand and it is my face, quite literally.”

The makeup set, which is identified in the FDA’s tweet as Batch/Lot No. S180109, appears to contain an eye-shadow palette, two lip glosses, and two nail polishes inside a heart-shaped plastic pouch featuring the “Dance Moms” alum’s logo.

At the time of the tweet, a representative for Nickelodeon provided a statement to INSIDER saying that the company was working with Claire’s on looking into the matter.

“We take safety very seriously and require our licensees to comply with all applicable laws and safety standards relating to licensed products,” the representative said. “We are reviewing this matter with Claire’s in light of the advisory from the FDA.”

This isn’t the first time Claire’s has faced problems with asbestos this year. The FDA previously issued a warning in March 2019 after several of the brand’s makeup items including an eye-shadow palette and compact powder were found to be contaminated with asbestos fibers.

According to the FDA, asbestos is “a naturally occurring mineral that is often found near talc” and is a known carcinogen with many health risks. Asbestos can make its way into beauty products if the talc is not sourced carefully in the mining process.

As INSIDER’s Hilary Bruek noted in an article from March 2019, the FDA barely regulates the US cosmetics market. In fact, as Bruek pointed out, the US has prohibited 11 chemicals from cosmetics products – the list does not include asbestos – and the Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act (the law that regulates makeup products), has stayed the same since its inception in 1938, giving makeup manufacturers freedom to use many ingredients that come with potential health risks.

Representatives for Claire’s and JoJo Siwa at Nickelodeon did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.