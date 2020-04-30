JoJo Siwa told haters on TikTok that ditching her famous ponytail, bow, and sparkly clothes doesn’t mean she’s changing her look

caption JoJo Siwa got candid in her latest TikTok video. source JoJo Siwa/TikTok

JoJo Siwa has been making the most of TikTok while staying home and social distancing.

In many of her recent videos, she’s seen without her signature ponytail and sparkly bows.

However, the 16-year-old said in a new TikTok video that this doesn’t mean she’s changing.

Instead, the multihyphenate star says she just looks different “at night or in the morning,” and still loves who she is.

JoJo Siwa might not wear her signature bow and ponytail every day, but that doesn’t mean she has plans to completely change her style.

On Thursday, the 16-year-old shared a TikTok in which she’s seen dancing in a blue hoodie and black leggings. Throughout the video, Siwa also wrote messages above her head.

“Recently I’ve shown myself looking different,” Siwa wrote. “Not the classic rainbow, sparkles, and side ponytail with a JoJo bow. I’ve been hated on for YEARS for dressing ‘young’ and ‘childish’ – people think this is me ‘changing.’ LOL nope!!! I just love who I am! This is just me at night or in the morning!”

@itsjojosiwa i have a PSA! if you yell at me im gonna cry….. but if youhate on me im gonna laugh hahah! thank u for the good times! loveu! loriginal sound – christi_75

In the caption of her TikTok, she also included a "PSA," which referenced one of her most famous quotes from her time on "Dance Moms": "'If you yell at me I'm gonna cry'..... but if you hate on me I'm gonna laugh hahah! thank u for the good times! love u!"

She also continued to poke fun at her critics in the comment section of her post, writing sarcastic messages like: "YeAh bUt ShEs oLdEr ThAn cHaRLi" and "jUsT wHen i ThOuGht wE mAdE pRoGrEsS." Siwa made similar comments in a separate TikTok about people who tell her to "act her age."

People seem to love the positive message of Siwa's latest video

Multiple TikTok stars, for example, commented on Siwa's post.

"Nah JoJo ur a legend," wrote TikToker Holly H.

Heath K. also replied, writing: "literally such a good role model promoting self love and everything, no choice but to stan."

Siwa's fans seemed to agree, writing messages like:

"JoJo's realer than most of the people on this app tbh lmao," one person wrote.

"Rather have her as a role model for my future kids than anyone else tbh," another person said.

The 16-year-old recently revealed her natural hairstyle on TikTok

On April 20, the multihyphenate star posted a video of herself dancing, and said she would she'd do "whatever the top comment says" so long as she hit 19 million followers on the platform within 24 hours.

Though she didn't hit that number immediately, she still followed through with her promise. The next day, she shared a video in which she responded to the top comment, which reads "dress normal for a day." To do so, she ditched her signature hairstyle and rainbow clothes for natural waves and a black outfit.

Representatives for JoJo Siwa did not immediately respond to Insider's request for comment.