A ‘Joker’ crew member said Joaquin Phoenix gave everyone a personalized joke book suggesting the movie was terrible and it was all their fault

caption Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker. source Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros

In a series of now-deleted comments, a Redditor purporting to be a lighting technician on “Joker” wrote that Joaquin Phoenix gave the entire film crew personalized wrap gifts.

According to the comments seen by Boy Genius Report (BGR), the unnamed technician wrote that Phoenix gave everyone on the crew a copy of his joke book from the movie, addressed to each individual member.

Instead of jokes, the books were apparently full of writing about “how the movie was gonna suck, and it was all of our faults.”

The Redditor stipulated that the gift was “clearly a joke and the best wrap gift I’ve ever gotten in my career.”

A photo he posted of himself on set, as well as all of his comments, have since been deleted from the forum.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A Redditor claiming to be a lighting technician on “Joker” said that the movie’s lede Joaquin Phoenix gave him the best wrap present he’s ever received in a now-deleted AMA (Ask Me Anything).

According to the comments seen by Boy Genius Report (BGR), the unnamed technician wrote that Phoenix gave everyone on the crew a copy of his joke book from the movie, addressed to each individual member.

“It was just like the one from the movie, but it was just talking shit about how the movie was gonna suck, and it was all of our faults,” the technician reportedly wrote.

“It was clearly a joke and the best wrap gift I’ve ever gotten in my career.”

The Redditor known as SilverbackBRC started the conversation by posting a picture of himself on set, writing: “I was a lighting technician on Joker. Had to put on a wig and full costume for 8 days and then ended up being right outside of frame in the final cut, haha. Just wanted someone to enjoy my 70’s look.”

caption Joaquin Phoenix receives direction from Todd Phillips on the set of “Joker.” source Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros.

Read more: ‘Joker’ director says he stopped making comedies like ‘The Hangover’ because of ‘this woke culture’

A Redditor known as scottish_princess, who claims to work in the film industry, speculated that the studio behind the film (in this case, BRON Studios) probably prohibited crew from taking photos on set and may have requested that he remove the image from the forum.

The image was saved by a user known as AbortedOne and shared in the thread, however.

According to BGR, SilverbackBRC also wrote that Phoenix “never entered [the] set the same way,” on one occasion climbing through fake windows behind his costar Robert De Niro.

caption Robert De Niro plays Murray Franklin, a late-night talk show host, in “Joker.” source Niko Tavernis/Warner Bros

Read more: Joaquin Phoenix made surprise appearances at ‘Joker’ screenings in LA and took photos with fans

While neither representatives of Phoenix nor BRON Studios immediately responded to Insider’s request for comment, the actor’s purported actions would not be out of character in light of comments made by other crew members.

“Joker” cinematographer Lawrence Sher told Business Insider’s Travis Clark that Phoenix was a “super playful guy and loose.”

Sher is also the “Larry” in the viral video, which aired on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” last Tuesday, that appeared to show an outtake of Phoenix yelling at Larry, who is off-camera, telling him to “shut up” with the “constant whispering.”

It turned out the outtake originated as a prank on the movie’s director Todd Phillips.

Phoenix is “such a good actor that nobody even got it on set,” Sher said. “He played it too straight.”

Representatives for Joaquin Phoenix and BRON Studios did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.

Insider has also reached out to SilverbackBRC via Reddit.