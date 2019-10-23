‘Joker’ fans are rushing to the movie’s iconic stairs in the Bronx, but locals aren’t happy with their neighborhood being ‘exploited for likes’

caption Joaquin Phoenix dancing on the now-famous stairs as the Joker. source Niko Tavernise/Warner Bros

“Joker” fans are rushing to an innocuous Bronx stairway to take pictures dancing as the titular character at the iconic film location.

Photos published in Gothamist show posters taped to lampposts along the staircase warning visitors not to treat the community as a photo opportunity.

One resident wrote on Instagram: “Constantly trying to claim and re-brand marginalized neighborhoods to make them more marketable for the wealthy is dangerous and irresponsible.”

“Keep your Instagram posts outside boogie town,” Bronx native Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told TMZ on Tuesday.

Some “Joker” fans are being called “parasites” by Bronx residents as influencers flock to take pictures at the famous stairwell featured in the film.

The iconic steps, which are now described on Google Maps as a “place of worship,” are seeing Instagrammers head to the borough’s Highbridge section to strike a pose, but residents have been less than impressed with the influx of visitors.

Taking to social media, locals have expressed concerns over their borough being “exploited for likes.”

In an Instagram post, resident Jay Threads wrote that it was offensive calling the 132-step staircase the “Joker Stairs.”

He called influencers “irresponsible” as they “claim and re-brand marginalized neighborhoods,” but “don’t contribute a single dollar back into the community.”

“My hood isn’t your insta-moment,” he added.

A comment on the post read, “everyone who is not from the Bronx throw dirt on it and bashes us !! now the stairs is a tourist attraction.”

The staircase is perhaps “Joker’s” most important backdrop: Joaquin Phoenix is seen trudging up it as an embattled Arthur Fleck, and then eventually dancing down them after completing his transition to the Joker. The scene has also been a key part of the film’s promotional material.

However, photos published in Gothamist show posters taped to lampposts along the staircase warning: “it is disrespectful to treat our community and residents as a photo opportunity.”

Bronx native Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez even told TMZ that while the photo opportunity is a good thing for tourism she too doesn’t want influencers to reclaim ownership: “Keep your Instagram posts outside of the boogie down!”

While many were against the staircase becoming a tourist attraction, others saw the funny side in it.

“Them stairs ain’t nothing but an asthma attack and a swift robbery set up,” one person tweeted.

They tryna say 167th stairs is a tourist attraction because of the Joker being filmed there and I am fuckin dead ???????????? Them stairs ain’t nothing but an asthma attack and a swift robbery set up… But you know … Welcome to The South Bronx ???????? — Namaste ♥♡ (@_BeautifulAmazn) October 17, 2019

“legally as a bronx resident you’re allowed and encouraged to tax anyone visiting the joker stairs,” wrote another.

legally as a bronx resident you're allowed and encouraged to tax anyone visiting the joker stairs — Desus Nice (@desusnice) October 17, 2019

“Please make sure you’re carrying cash,” joked another person. “Everything around that area is cash only so make sure you have a lot of cash. And don’t be worried about the locals around the area they’re nice individuals.”

Please make sure you’re carrying cash. Everything around that area is cash only so make sure you have a lot of cash. And don’t be worried about the locals around the area they’re nice individuals https://t.co/hDmAs6iq2u — Serg (@BornHooligan_) October 18, 2019

Fans who want to tick this one off the bucket list should also note it’s a long way to the top – 132-steps to be exact, and you might not be made to feel so welcome when you get there.

