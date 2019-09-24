Joaquin Phoenix walked out of an interview after a critic asked him whether ‘Joker’ would inspire mass shooters

caption Joaquin Phoenix as Arthur Fleck, also known as the eponymous villain in ‘Joker.’ source Warner Bros.

Joaquin Phoenix walked out of an interview with The Telegraph’s film critic Robbie Collin, which was published on Sunday.

Collin asked the actor whether he thought that his character might inspire the kind of people it’s about, which he describes as “an unstable, self-pitying loner with a mass-shooter mindset.”

Phoenix walked out of the room, according to Collin, but eventually returned after an hour of speaking to Warner Bros representatives. He didn’t answer the question, though.

The movie is facing tough criticism from those who believe that it aggrandizes a white terrorist.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Joaquin Phoenix is facing some difficult questions about the implications of his new film “Joker” where he plays the eponymous comic book villain.

In an interview with The Telegraph’s film critic Robbie Collin published on Sunday, Phoenix was asked whether he was worried that the film might inspire the kind of people it’s about, which the author describes as “an unstable, self-pitying loner with a mass-shooter mindset.”

“‘Why?’ he eventually mutters, his lip curling up at one side,” Collin writes.

“‘Why would you…? No… no.’ Then he stands up, shuffles towards me, clasps my hands between his, and walks out of the door.”

Read more: Joaquin Phoenix lost 52 pounds to play the Joker in his upcoming movie

Phoenix eventually rejoined the interview after an hour’s “peace-brokering with a Warner Bros PR,” and explained that he panicked because he hadn’t been asked that question before. It remained unanswered.

caption Joaquin Phoenix’s portrayal of the Joker has had him tipped for an Oscar. source Warner Bros.

However, Phoenix has been asked the question before.

IGN’s Jim Vejvoda spoke to Phoenix and director Todd Phillips at the film’s press junket in LA, and asked about the criticism currently facing the movie.

“I really think there have been a lot of think pieces written by people who proudly state they haven’t even seen the movie and they don’t need to,” Phillips said. “I would just argue that you might want to watch the movie, you might want to watch it with an open mind.”

Phoenix, meanwhile, said: “Well, I think that, for most of us, you’re able to tell the difference between right and wrong. And those that aren’t are capable of interpreting anything in the way that they may want to.”

The criticism they’re referring to includes: “Joaquin Phoenix Loses His S— in a Bold but Incel-Friendly Origin Story,” in IndieWire; “Joker Is a Dangerous Film – & It’s Bringing Out the Worst in the Internet,” in Refinery 29; and “Joaquin Phoenix Towers in a Deeply Troubling Origin Story,” in Vanity Fair.

caption Joaquin Phoenix is engaged to fellow actor Rooney Mara. source Jacopo Raule / GC Images

Most recently, family members of the 2012 Aurora mass shooting victims penned a letter to Warner Bros. to express their fears and ask them to donate to gun-victim charities, The Hollywood Reporter reported on Tuesday.

“We are calling on you to be a part of the growing chorus of corporate leaders who understand that they have a social responsibility to keep us all safe,” reads a copy of the letter obtained by the publication.

Nevertheless, “Joker” has been lauded almost as vehemently as it has been scolded – Phoenix is already tipped to take the Oscar for best actor, and Business Insider’s Jason Guerrasio was among the critics who adored it.

Read more: ‘Joker’ is a chilling look at one of the greatest villains in comics that’s all the more twisted because of its realness

“The movie is very much a commentary on how society doesn’t do enough to nurture people who experience mental illness,” Guerrasio writes.

“The Clown Prince of Crime has always been a favorite character to play for actors, but here Phoenix takes it to its darkest place.”

“Joker” is released in theaters October 4.

Read more:

Don’t expect Joaquin Phoenix’s ‘Joker’ to connect to Robert Pattinson’s Batman movie, according to the director

Joaquin Phoenix credits his brother River for his acting career in an emotional speech: ‘I am indebted to him’

Joaquin Phoenix ‘wasn’t eager’ to lose 52 pounds to play the Joker