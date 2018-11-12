Soon, shoppers will be able to get Tide laundry detergent in a cardboard box — and everyone keeps making the same joke

caption Nice. source Procter & Gamble

On Friday, Procter & Gamble announced that it would start selling Tide detergent in an eco-friendly box.

Yep, it looks like boxed wine, and everyone is making the same joke.

It’s an easy comparison to draw, not too long ago people were eating Tide pods for sport

Soon, if you order Tide laundry detergent online it’ll be shipped to you in a cardboard box with a spigot, Procter & Gamble announced on Friday.

It’s been quite a year for Tide, who earlier this year had to contend with the Tide Pod Challenge, in which people would video themselves eating the brightly colored detergent pods effectively poisoning themselves. The viral challenge resulted in thousands of YouTube videos and dozens of Tide Pod-related memes.

Tide’s newest design, the “Tide Eco-Box,” is intended to be environmentally friendly and uses 60% less plastic than a 150-ounce plastic bottle of Tide would if it were to be ordered online, per the press release. But let’s be real: It basically looks like a box of wine.

And when CNN Business tweeted a picture of the box along with a corresponding story, it became immediately apparent that everyone has, uh, a one-track mind.

Why Procter & Gamble will start delivering Tide in a shoe box https://t.co/N3qkRay8MD pic.twitter.com/8LZrDrLK1z — CNN Business (@CNNBusiness) November 10, 2018

All anyone could point out is that it looks suspiciously like a box of Franzia.

well now it just looks like boxed wine https://t.co/EBatEOLy3w — stephanie ???? (@mckellogs) November 10, 2018

I'll take one on the rocks https://t.co/gDXwzZAvLO — Jacob Shamsian (@JayShams) November 12, 2018

Tide's Boxed Wine looks delicious. https://t.co/tkM2LNRWce — ???? Mashed Kootatoes w/Gravy ???? (@Koomasters) November 12, 2018

I’ve never tried boxed wine before but hey there’s a first time for everything https://t.co/REDocKY6Zc — Jake (@jtated) November 12, 2018

Y'all heard of box wine? Get ready for… https://t.co/Tz6qgqUk28 — ✨????????????Goth Thot????????????✨ (@TheSharkPilot) November 10, 2018

And some joked that the new box design is truly just the next level of the Tide Pod Challenge.

tide pods who? we doing boxed tide in 2019. https://t.co/4Dq00mawgD — cachi's baby ???? (@daeggukie) November 11, 2018

move over tide pods, can’t wait for all the kiddos to play slap the box with tide. https://t.co/AmqouXXdSI — malena (@Itsmalena) November 12, 2018

The civilized way to consume Tide https://t.co/IYSETKtUW6 — Jaakko Kauranen (@rocketshipclub) November 12, 2018

this is just tide pods for wine moms https://t.co/xdTSQ77ngW — goalcam the terrible (@goalcam) November 12, 2018

Instead of eating tide pods we'll be drinking it out of wine glasses. https://t.co/tL4Vv5LGJo — Bennett Karoll (@TheBennettK) November 12, 2018

Procter & Gamble: "Don't eat laundry detergent" Also Procter & Gamble: *makes Tide look like boxed wine* https://t.co/GbhYxloUpK — AOL Instant Mess (@JennMint) November 12, 2018

Just to be crystal clear: Detergent is not for consumption! Thanks so much!

A representative for Procter & Gamble didn’t immediately return INSIDER’s request for comment.

