15 best-selling luxury watches you can get for up to 75% off during Jomashop’s Valentine’s Day sale

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
- source
- Jomashop
- Right now, you can save up to 75% on brand-name watches at Jomashop.
- Use the promo code VDAYSHIP to get free next-day shipping on orders placed today on February 13 by 4 p.m. EST.
- The sale includes watches from top brands like Seiko, Tissot, Fossil, Michael Kors, Tag Heuer, and more.
The most common Valentine’s Day gifts aren’t always the best ones. Flowers will begin to wilt in a few days, you can get chocolate any other day of the year, and oversized teddy bears are great in the moment, but then you have to find a place to keep them after Valentine’s Day is over.
If you’re looking for a gift that’s thoughtful and will have a purpose after February 14, a nice watch is a great choice. Right now, luxury watch site Jomashop is celebrating Valentine’s Day with a huge sale with discounts of up to 75%. The sale includes top brands like Seiko, Tissot, Fossil, Michael Kors, Tag Heuer, Movado, and more.
If you order by today, February 13, by 4 p.m. EST, you can get free guaranteed delivery when you use the promo code “VDAYSHIP” at checkout.
To help you shop for a timepiece your significant other will love, we rounded up some of the best-selling watches from 2018. Even if you miss the next-day shipping deadline, any one of these watches is well worth the short wait.
Shop the Jomashop Valentine’s Day sale now, or read on to see some of our favorite picks, below:
If you’re considering dropping money on a luxury watch, as with any other major purchase, be sure to compare prices and do some research first. While all of the watches are guaranteed to be 100% authentic, they do not come with a manufacturers warranty. If you have any concerns at all, you can view Jomashop’s full warranty policy here.
Men’s Seiko Diver’s Automatic
- source
- Jomashop
$219.99 (Originally $495) [You save $275.01]
Men’s Fossil Machine Chronograph
- source
- Jomashop
$89 (Originally $155) [You save $66]
Men’s Citizen Eco Drive Blue Angels Chronograph
- source
- Jomashop
$289.99 (Originally $675) [You save $385.01]
Men’s Longines Master Collection GMT Moonphase
- source
- Jomashop
$2,295 (Originally $3,325) [You save $1,030]
Men’s Tissot Black Diamond Automatic
- source
- Jomashop
$449 (Originally $1,350) [You save $901]
Men’s Movado SE Pilot Chronograph
- source
- Jomashop
$495 (Originally $1,695) [You save $1,200]
Men’s Hamilton Pilot Day Date Automatic
- source
- Jomashop
$599 (Originally $945) [You save $346]
Men’s Tag Heuer Formula 1 Chronograph
- source
- Jomashop
$1,040 (Originally $1,550) [You save $510]
Men’s Omega Speedmaster Professional Moonwatch
- source
- Jomashop
$3,770 (Originally $5,350) [You save $1,580]
Women’s Tissot T-Trend T-Wave
- source
- Jomashop
$139.99 (Originally $475) [You save $335.01]
Women’s Michael Kors Petite Sofie
- source
- Jomashop
$124.50 (Originally $225) [You save $100.50]
Women’s Movado Museum
- source
- Jomashop
$329 (Originally $595) [You save $266]
Women’s Tag Heuer Aquaracer
- source
- Jomashop
$1,375 (Originally $2,000) [You save $625]
Women’s Omega De Ville
- source
- Jomashop
$3,770 (Originally $5,350) [You save $1,580]
Women’s Calvin Klein Enlace
- source
- Jomashop