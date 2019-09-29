Jon Bon Jovi sent out the latest fundraising email for Senator Cory Booker’s struggling campaign

caption Jon Bon Jovi frequently fundraises for Senator Cory Booker of New Jersey. source Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Musician Jon Bon Jovi sent out the latest fundraising push for Senator Cory Booker.

Booker is currently running in the 2020 presidential election, but needs funds to keep his campaign alive.

“I can’t think of anyone better than Cory Booker to rise to the challenge. He is the right leader for the moment,” Bon Jovi’s email, which was sent on Saturday, read.

The musician, who, like Booker, hails from New Jersey, called the senator “a great man who would do an amazing job in the White House.”

Singer Jon Bon Jovi sent out a fundraising email for Senator Cory Booker, a presidential hopeful, on Saturday.

In his email, the “Living on a Prayer” singer had nothing but praise for Booker, who’s running in the 2020 election.

“I think Cory Booker is a great man who would do an amazing job in the White House,” Bon Jovi wrote in his email. “I’m lucky to call him a friend, and all of us would be lucky to call him our president.”

The musician said that the nation is “deeply divided” at this point in time.

“I believe we need to respond with a strong sense of unity and a renewed sense of shared purpose. I can’t think of anyone better than Cory Booker to rise to the challenge,” the singer wrote, adding, “[Booker] is the right leader for this moment.”

Bon Jovi’s email comes at a critical time for Booker’s campaign. The New Jersey senator revealed on September 21 that his presidential campaign needed $1.7 million in the next 10 days, or he would be forced to drop out.

ABC News reported that both Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorthea, have each donated $2800 to Booker’s campaign. The singer also hosted a fundraiser for the politician in August.