Jon Jones was helped to the locker room after his narrow win over Thiago Santos at UFC 239

caption Jon Jones elbows Thiago Santos. source Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC

Jon Jones was taken five rounds by Thiago Santos on Saturday, winning narrowly in the UFC 239 main event.

Santos won the first round, injured his knee in the second, and was unable to stamp his authority thereafter.

But Jones, too, may have injured himself in the bout as he was seen on video leaving the Octagon with assistance.

Jon Jones appeared injured and had to be helped back to the locker room after he went five rounds with the Muay Thai fighter Thiago Santos at UFC 239.

Saturday’s bout was Jones’ third in six months as the American continued his comeback after serving a suspension from fighting because of a failed drug test, testing positive for the steroid turinabol in 2017.

He defeated Alexander Gustafsson and won the vacant UFC light heavyweight title in December, 2018, beat Anthony Smith with ease two months later, but struggled against Santos on Saturday winning narrowly on the judges’ scorecards.

Santos won the first round, seemed to injure his knee in the second, and was unable to stamp his authority on the fight thereafter.

Considering the opportunity an injured knee can present an opponent, it was surprising that Jones did not shoot for a takedown, erring instead on the side of caution. He went on to grind out an uninspiring split decision win.

Speaking after the judges’ scores were announced, Jones conceded that Santos “exploited a hole” in his game but vowed to put right those flaws when he returned to the gym.

Though he left the Octagon with the light heavyweight belt wrapped around his waist, he needed help to get back to the locker room as he was seemingly unable to put much weight on his legs.

The champ @jonnybones helped to the locker room pic.twitter.com/vTE9KqCd5J — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) July 7, 2019

He was later seen in a wheelchair.

It is, as of yet, unclear how badly Jones is injured.