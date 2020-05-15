AEW champion Jon Moxley explains how the company’s ‘on-the-fly creativity’ has helped them navigate the coronavirus pandemic

caption Jon Moxley and the rest of All Elite Wrestling are ready to put on a show, whether they can play to a packed house or not. source Lee South/AEW

The coronavirus pandemic forced some major changes to the world of professional wrestling.

According to AEW champion Jon Moxley, the “on-the-fly” creativity of All Elite Wrestling helped the company’s ability to make the best of a bad situation.

Moxley credited his next opponent for the title, Brodie Lee, for jumping at the opportunity to join AEW despite being unable to debut in front of fans.

Before his match against Lee, Moxley’s new film, “Cagefighter: Worlds Collide,” will premiere on Saturday, May 16 at 7 p.m. ET on FITE TV.

Two months ago the coronavirus pandemic brought a sudden stop to sports around the world in response to the spread of COVID-19.

The world of professional wrestling also had to figure out how to proceed in short order. While arenas packed with fans are obviously a no-go for the time being, the biggest wrestling brands in the country found ways to carry on with their weekly programming.

At All Elite Wrestling, which broadcasts a weekly two-hour show on TNT, it meant shows without fans – a sharp adjustment from the locked-in crowds the company has largely played in front of through its first year on television.

According to AEW champion Jon Moxley, the change of plans has been tough, but the company is built to manage it.

“Our situation was kind of ideal because it’s on the fly creativity,” Moxley told Insider. “It’s kind of how we do things anyway.”

Moxley spoke with Insider ahead of his latest film – “Cagefighter: Worlds Collide,” which premieres Saturday, May 16 at 7 p.m. ET on FITE TV.

Moxley said that he was tested “every time he entered the building,” and that AEW was taking several precautions to ensure the safety of both performers and crew members during filming.

“They’re really strict on all the safety protocols. The locker room is like really separated. All the crewpeople wear masks,” Moxley said. “I play it as safe as possible. Obviously, when I’m in the ring wrestling someone, that’s not social distancing. But I keep it to where the only person I’m going to be around is the guy I’m wrestling.”

Moxley said his final match before going into lockdown came together quickly.

“Last time I filmed before this one … I was like ‘are we not going to get to film again ever?’ I was thinking we were going to get shut down, so I was like let’s at least just get a world title match in the can. We just kind of pieced together a quick little mini-angle with me and Jake Hager, and went out in the ring and did it in a few hours, just got a whole angle done.”

Moxley pointed to the current feud between Matt Hardy and Chris Jericho as an example of the company’s ability to put on an impressive show without a live audience. Hardy made his debut with the company without fans in attendance, missing out on what would have been a huge shock to the live crowd. Rather than wait for fans to return, Hardy hit the ground running, immediately needling former champion Jericho with the help of his trusted drone, Vanguard 1.

“To be able to do stuff on the fly like that is kind of one of our things,” Moxley said. “Like Matt Hardy and Chris Jericho now – you don’t get 20,000 people going nuts for Matt Hardy like they do, so we’ll figure it out. We’ll have this thing were Jericho gets a tee shirt from Vanguard and there’s holograms. All this creativity on the fly – that’s our strength.”

Moxley also gave credit to his upcoming opponent at AEW’s “Double or Nothing,” Brodie Lee. According to Moxley, Lee, who was revealed to be “The Exalted One,” after months of build, had the opportunity to hold back his debut until after fans returned. Like Hardy, his introduction would have been a huge moment for the live crowd, but Lee decided to jump right in and make it work.

“We’ve got someone who was given a choice, so if you don’t want to debut in front of no fans that’s perfectly cool just wait until people come back, or you can take this opportunity,” Moxley said of Lee.

“He jumped all over the opportunity – a lot of people wouldn’t,” Moxley said. “Here’s an opportunity to shock the world. … He’s a bad motherf—– in the ring. In Japan, Ring of Honor, WWE – he’s the top of the food chain level talent. Everybody already knows that, so it’s not like he’s skipping the line or anything.”

According to Moxley, the role of “The Exalted One” – a long-teased big bad that was the secret leader of “The Dark Order” – wasn’t even originally planned for Lee, but his decision to dive into the character further shows the company’s ability to adapt on the fly.

“He’s top of the food chain level guy, but he’s never had an opportunity to main event a pay-per-view by himself, being whatever he wants,” Moxley said. “Even the Exalted One – whatever the f— that is – I don’t know, but I’m pretty sure that wasn’t originally intended to be him. The Dark Order was something entirely different, but he had the opportunity to take it on. So he’s going to take it and turn it into whatever he wants it to be. It’s whatever he wants it to be. I think it will probably get a lot less supernatural, but it’s whatever he wants it to be.”

Moxley and Lee will face off for the AEW championship at “Double or Nothing” on Saturday, May 23. While it won’t be a packed house in Las Vegas as was originally planned, Moxley had faith that between himself, his opponent, and a company ready to adapt at a moment’s notice, he’d still be putting on an unmissable show.