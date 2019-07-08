A former Apple and Bridgewater exec is selling his Mexico mansion for $20 million. Take a look inside the 7-bedroom home, which comes with 206 feet of private beach and multiple pools.

caption The seven-bedroom home comes with 206 feet of beachfront and multiple pools. source Rancho R + R

Jon Rubinstein, one of Apple’s earliest employees and briefly co-CEO of the world’s largest hedge fund, is selling a 16,000-square-foot beach house in Mexico for $20 million.

Rubinstein left his position as senior vice president of Apple’s iPod division in 2006 and later served as co-CEO of Bridgewater Associates with Ray Dalio for 10 months in 2016 and 2017.

Rubinstein’s Mexico mansion comes with seven bedrooms, 206 feet of private beachfront, multiple pools, and a private chef service.

Take a look inside the lavish Mexico home.

Jon Rubinstein was one of Apple’s earliest employees and left his position as senior vice president of the company’s iPod division in 2006. He later served as co-CEO of Bridgewater Associates, the world’s biggest hedge fund.

Now, Rubenstein is selling his lavish Mexico beach house for $20 million.

The home is in Punta Mita, a fishing and luxury resort village in Nayarit, a small state on the Pacific Coast of Mexico.

Dubbed Rancho R + R and designed by Alfonso López Baz and Javier Calleja, the home was built in an unconventional X shape.

Rancho R + R sits on more than 1.7 acres and comes with 206 feet of private beach.

It also has multiple swimming pools, including an infinity-edged lap pool, a shallow, child-friendly pool, and a heated spa.

The home has two shaded outdoor dining areas.

The buyer of the beach house will be able to enjoy an Italian-inspired chef’s kitchen and a private chef service.

A two-person workspace with ocean views is attached to a fitness studio with bath and shower.

The second-floor master suite features a wall made almost entirely of glass that overlooks the ocean.

The master bathroom comes with a soaking tub, a spacious dressing room …

… and a glass-walled, walk-in shower.

The house has seven bedrooms that sleep at least 14 people.

It comes furnished with custom pieces chosen by interior designer Erica Krayer.

The home also comes with a curated collection of original artwork from Mexican artists.

The Mexico beach house was designed for “seamless indoor-outdoor living,” according to the listing.

A cabana with hammocks and day beds sits on the private beach.

Luxury facilities in the nearby town of Punta Mita include four beach clubs, a tennis club, and 36 holes of golf.

