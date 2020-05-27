The lead singer of the Christian rock band Hawk Nelson says he doesn’t believe in God anymore

- source
- Jason Davis/Getty Images
- The lead singer of a popular Christian band announced on Instagram that he no longer believes in God.
- Jon Steingard of Hawk Nelson wrote in a lengthy post that he’d felt doubts about his faith since childhood, but they grew increasingly pronounced as an adult.
- Steingard said he hadn’t been lying to the band’s fans when he sang Christian music, and that he genuinely did believe in God at the time, but held back on expressing his doubts until he had fully processed his beliefs.
- He also alluded to leaving Hawk Nelson and “giving up” his place in Christian music.
- Steingard’s bandmates told USA Today in a statement that their mission was to “inspire and encourage all people with the truth that God is FOR them and not against them.”
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
The lead singer of the popular Christian rock band Hawk Nelson confessed in a lengthy Instagram post that he doesn’t believe in God anymore.
“After growing up in a Christian home, being a pastor’s kid, playing and singing in a Christian band, and having the word ‘Christian’ in front of most of the things in my life – I am now finding that I no longer believe in God,” Jon Steingard wrote.
Steingard’s bandmates weighed in on the matter in a joint statement to USA Today on Wednesday, saying their mission was to “inspire and encourage all people with the truth that God is FOR them and not against them.”
They continued: “God is still FOR Jon & he still matters.”
View this post on Instagram
I’ve been terrified to post this for a while – but it feels like it’s time for me to be honest. I hope this is not the end of the conversation, but the beginning. I hope this is encouraging to people who might feel the same but are as afraid to speak as I am. I want to be open. I want to be transparent with you all – and also open to having my heart changed in the future. I am not looking for a debate at all – just a chance to share my story in the hopes some good can come from it. I love you all.
Steingard, who has been a member of Hawk Nelson since 2004, said his misgivings about Christianity began during childhood when he became uncomfortable with certain traditions.
“Praying in public always felt like some kind of weird performance art. Emotional cries such as ‘Holy Spirit come fill this space’ always felt clunky and awkward leaving my lips,” he said.
He described another instance as a teenager, when he was encouraged to sign a pledge at a youth conference vowing to “date Jesus” for a year.
“It felt manipulative and unsettling to me. I didn’t sign it,” Steingard wrote.
He said his discomfort only increased with age. As an adult, he began questioning what he saw as contradictions within his religion. He wondered why evil and suffering occur throughout the world if God was truly “all loving, and all powerful.”
View this post on Instagram
Jon Steingard One of our best friends, one with whom we have walked, worked and lived alongside for 20 + years revealed some of his innermost feelings on his faith journey this past week. Our mission as Hawk Nelson has always been to inspire and encourage all people with the truth that God is FOR them and not against them. In that message’s most simple and purest form, that THEY matter. So now we turn that truth towards one of our own. That God is still FOR Jon & he still matters. Why? Because that truth doesn’t change just because we question it. How we treat one another when they are at a different stage in their journey based on their life experiences is part of a bigger conversation. We are called to love one another unconditionally, as God loves us. We should also encourage and challenge one another in our Faith, seeking truth. Are we the authors of our own salvation and eternity? Has God provided a way to salvation for us through Jesus? These are the questions that we each must ask and explore. In the Bible (Romans 8:38) Paul writes, “… I am convinced that nothing can separate us from God’s love… neither our fears for today nor our worries about tomorrow – not even the powers of hell can separate us from God’s love. No power in the sky above or in the earth below – indeed, nothing in all creation will ever be able to separate us from the love of God that is revealed in Christ Jesus our Lord.” The same Lord is Lord of all, and gives richly to all who call on Him, for, “Everyone who calls on the name of the Lord will be saved.” Ever thankful and grateful for how God has used this band, the music and the relationships and how He continues to do so. Daniel, Micah, David.
Steingard suggested he will leave Hawk Nelson and Christian music behind
Steingard said he also struggled to reconcile the portrayal of God in the Old Testament and the New Testament, and described his distaste for a verse that seemed “really oppressive of women.”
But nevertheless he continued making and performing music with distinct Christian themes. Steingard wrote that he hadn’t been lying to the band’s fans when he created the works, despite his doubts about the religion.
But he said he kept quiet about those doubts while he processed his thoughts, and only decided to speak out when they “solidified into a genuine point of view.”
He continued: “I did believe those things at the time. I may have been pulling on the threads of the sweater, but there was still some sweater left back then.”
He also appeared to suggest he would leave Hawk Nelson due to his new beliefs.
“While I know I can no longer stand on stage and in good conscience sing songs like ‘Drops in the Ocean,’ I no longer fear losing my place in Christian music. I know this means giving it up voluntarily,” he said.
In a second Instagram post published Wednesday, Steingard thanked those who supported his announcement, and said he understood that some others felt betrayed by the news. He assured his followers that he had studied the Bible and prayed deeply about the doubts he had, but said the more he learned about Christian theology, the more questions he had.
He said he felt “icky” about ascribing a new label to his beliefs, but that he felt most comfortable with the term “agnostic.”
“I certainly couldn’t say for certain that God isn’t there. I would prefer it if he was. It feels important for me to leave that door open,” he said. “It’s just that everything I’ve experienced, everything I’ve read, and everything I’ve discussed with friends and family leads me to a place where I can’t honestly say I believe. Continuing to say nothing about that was beginning to feel dishonest.”
- Read more:
- 1,200 California pastors plan to reopen churches next week despite the state’s stay-at-home orders
- 9 American Mormons died in a brutal ambush in Mexico. This is the untold story of the hunt for justice by those left behind.
- 21 breathtaking photos show what the most isolated religious sites in the world look like
- Mark Zuckerberg says he’s become ‘more religious’ after becoming a father in rare public discussion about faith: ‘The last few years have been really humbling for me’