Jon Stewart and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez excoriate Congress for refusing to fund healthcare for 9/11 first responders

caption Jon Stewart was on Capitol Hill on Tuesday to attend a hearing on funding for the healthcare of 9/11 first responders. source Twitter

Jon Stewart on Tuesday ripped into congressional lawmakers over their past refusal to renew the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund.

“Sick and dying, they brought themselves down here to speak to no one. Shameful. It’s an embarrassment to the country, and it is a stain on this institution,” Stewart said to a half-empty congressional committee.

New York Democrats, including House Judiciary Committee chair Rep. Jerry Nadler and freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, held a rally on Sunday to build support for the legislation.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Jon Stewart on Tuesday ripped into congressional lawmakers over their lack of support for 9/11 first responders and failure to ensure that funds to pay for their healthcare don’t run out.

Stewart excoriated lawmakers for the low attendance of a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund, which he’s been lobbying to make permanent for years.

The comedian and former host of Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” called the committee’s poor attendance “an embarrassment to the country and a stain on this institution.” With 9/11 first responders sitting behind him, Stewart said Congress should be “ashamed” for its lack of accountability.

“I can’t help but think what an incredible metaphor this room is for the entire process that getting healthcare and benefits for 9/11 first responders has come to … behind me, a filled room of 9/11 first responders and in front of me, a nearly empty Congress,” Stewart said.

Read more: Rep. Ilhan Omar’s errant 9/11 comments slammed by the New York Post with controversial cover

Stewart is pushing for lawmakers to restore the compensation fund, which is quickly running out of money as claims tick up. In 2010, House Republicans voted down a Democratic bill to spend billions of dollars on providing treatment to those with illnesses caused by the 9/11 attacks. The GOP members cited the costliness of the program and said it didn’t include sufficient measures to protect against waste and abuse.

The compensation fund was renewed for just five years in 2015.

“Sick and dying, they brought themselves down here to speak to no one. Shameful. It’s an embarrassment to the country, and it is a stain on this institution,” Stewart added. “And you should be ashamed of yourselves for those that aren’t here, but you won’t be. Because accountability doesn’t appear to be something that occurs in this chamber.”

Jon Stewart testifies for September 11 Victim Compensation Fund: "Accountability doesn’t appear to be something that occurs in this chamber…I'm sorry if I sound angry and undiplomatic, but I am angry, and you should be too." pic.twitter.com/njxJzSmzSJ — CSPAN (@cspan) June 11, 2019

Both Democratic and Republican New York lawmakers, including House Judiciary Committee chair Rep. Jerry Nadler and freshman Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, held a rally on Sunday to build support for the legislation.

“That was the day that our definition of hero changed,” Ocasio-Cortez said at the rally. “We have to be there for our heroes no matter what. No matter the cost.”