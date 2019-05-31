The Jonas Brothers said their biggest regret was doing their Disney Channel sitcom: ‘It really stunted our growth’

The Jonas Brothers, comprised of Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas, spoke about their biggest regret as a band in the documentary called “Chasing Happiness.” It will be released on Amazon Prime Video on Tuesday.

The Jonas Brothers said that doing their short-lived Disney Channel sitcom called “Jonas” wasn’t the best decision for their career.

“[The] biggest regret in regards to the Brothers was season two of ‘Jonas,'” Nick Jonas said during the band’s Amazon Prime Video documentary called “Chasing Happiness,” which will be released on Tuesday.

“[It] was a big regret,” Nick continued. “We shouldn’t have done that. It really stunted our growth. I feel like it was just a bad move. It was just not the time. Literally, we couldn’t evolve because of it.”

“Jonas” premiered on Disney Channel in 2009 and was renamed “Jonas LA” when it returned for its second season. The series followed the Lucas siblings (played by the brothers) as performers and regular teenagers navigating high school.

“The way it was presented to us was, the show will help continue the brand around the world, it’ll keep it relevant in the times you can’t tour,” Kevin Jonas recalled. “‘The show was not good.”

“It didn’t feel like it was us anymore,” Joe Jonas added. “It felt young and we were becoming adults.”

caption From left, Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas on “Jonas.” source Jaimie Trueblood/Disney Channel

The show included cheesy jokes, sound effects, and a song called “Pizza Girl” (which was literally about falling in love with a pizza girl).

“It was not on brand for us as the band that we were becoming and the songs that we were writing,” Kevin said in their documentary. “It was almost like two very different identities. I think that affected the perception of the band, that we were a joke.”

This isn’t the first time that Jonas Brothers have spoken about the show.

In 2017, Nick said that “Pizza Girl” was his least favorite Jonas Brothers song.

“I’m actually ashamed of my lack of creativity in the song-writing department, because they said, ‘We need you to write a song about how you fall in love with the pizza girl and then you eat pizza every day,'” he told Us Weekly. “And the chorus is literally that [‘I fell in love with the pizza girl, now I eat pizza every day’].”

He added: [It] doesn’t even rhyme and it’s literally just exactly what they asked me to write about.”

On a recent episode of “Hot Ones,” Joe also recalled having to shave off their facial hair “every hour or every other hour” so they could appear younger on the show.

“That was a little tricky,” he said.

In “Chasing Happiness,” the brothers detailed the group’s rise to fame in the mid-2000s, their unexpected 2013 breakup, and their reunion six years later. The Amazon documentary filmed the siblings in Australia in 2018, having drinks, and asking each other difficult questions about their career.