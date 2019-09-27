The Jonas Brothers poke fun at Diplo spoiling the surprise of Joe and Sophie Turner’s Vegas wedding in a new music video

- source
- Diplo/YouTube
- Diplo and the Jonas Brothers (comprised of Joe Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Kevin Jonas) released a music video for their new track called “Lonely.”
- The entire video pokes fun at the DJ, who spoiled the surprise of Joe and Sophie Turner’s May 2019 Vegas wedding by livestreaming the ceremony on Instagram without their permission.
- The video starts with Diplo, whose real name is Thomas Wesley, sending a message to Joe and apologizing for livestreaming “the most important day of your life that u intended to keep private.”
- The DJ goes on to send the siblings more texts (while wearing a cowboy hat and traveling on his own). He also gives Joe a fruit basket.
- Watch the “Lonely” music video below.
