The Jonas Brothers had the police called on them 3 times during Joe’s Ibiza bachelor party

caption Things got pretty lit on Joe Jonas’ bachelor party. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Ain’t no party like a Jonas Brothers party.

On a Wednesday night appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” the brothers revealed that things got pretty out of hand at Joe’s bachelor party in Ibiza.

The trio took turns putting on noise-cancelling headphones while Fallon asked the brothers questions about each other and challenged them to match each other’s answers.

Read more: Sophie Turner said a puppy trying to get inside her shirt ‘reminded her of her husband’ Joe Jonas

Revelations included Nick’s enormous shoe collection, which apparently rivals his wife Priyanka Chopra’s, and the time Kevin took Joe to a tattoo parlour when he was just 14 years old.

caption Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas at the 2019 BBMAs, the same night as their wedding. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for dcp

The highlight, though, came when it was Joe’s turn to put on the headphones.

“What was the wildest thing that happened at Joe’s bachelor party?” the host asked Nick and Kevin.

“Where do we start?” Nick replied.

“We had the cops on the first night, called on us three times.”

“True story,” Kevin chimed in. “In Ibiza, which shouldn’t happen!”

Nick added that Joe also ripped his and two of his friends’ shirts off in a nightclub, and fashioned a 1942 Tequila box into a headband.

Joe was the only one to correctly guess the answer his brothers had given to the question, saying: “I’m trying to see if I remember anything.

“I’m pretty sure I remember we got the cops called on us three times,” he said.

Watch the Jonas Brothers play “Know Your Bro” with Jimmy Fallon below:

Joe’s wife Sophie Turner, meanwhile, is currently on her bachelorette party in Spain with 12 friends including her “Game of Thrones” co-star Maisie Williams.

Read more: Sophie Turner insisted she play Joe’s love interest in every Jonas Brothers music video, but he told her it wouldn’t be possible

One of Turner’s bachelorettes Blair Noel Croce posted a photo of the whole party posing outside a private jet on Monday and another of them eating McDonald’s onboard.

Yesterday, Noel Croce posted a photo of the group glammed up in brightly coloured wigs with the caption: “When in Benidorm.”

A source told E! News that Turner had rented out a luxurious penthouse suite at a hotel for the group.

Turner and Jonas married in an impromptu Las Vegas wedding in May, where an Elvis Presley impersonator officiated and Diplo live-streamed the whole thing.

In a May 31 appearance on “The Graham Norton Show” on BBC One, Turner hinted at a more lavish celebration of their marriage in France this summer, which has since been corroborated by tabloid sources.

“But you are having a big party?” Norton asked Turner on the chat show.

“Potentially,” Turner replied, cryptically.

“It’s in France! 15th of July, just outside Montpellier!” the host joked, adding: “I have no idea.”

A sheepish-looking Turner then replied: “That was a pretty good guess!”

“Joe and Sophie want to have a huge party,” a source told Us Weekly. “The decor is going to be sophisticated, but there’ll be some kitschy elements, including a really wild cake. There’ll be a live band, and the Jonas Brothers are expected to take the stage.”