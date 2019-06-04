The Jonas Brothers are releasing their new album this week. Here’s an evolution of their music.

caption The Jonas Brothers have been making music for years. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images for dcp

The Jonas Brothers have been making music for over a decade and their style has changed a lot over the years.

From pop-punk anthems to country ballads, the Jonas Brothers have created tracks that seem inspired by a lot of different genres of music.

Their album “Happiness Begins” is set to debut Friday, June 7.

It was around 2006 when the Jonas Brothers began to make a name for themselves in the music industry. The trio of brothers – Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas – created music together for years before breaking up in 2013.

By the time they musically split, they had amassed a huge fanbase, two seasons of a Disney-Channel show, multiple albums, and overall success. Now, six years since their last album, the Jonas Brothers have gotten back together and are creating a new era of their music for fans to enjoy.

The JoBros, as their fans lovingly called them, have gone through so much growth in their style and sound over the years. Ahead of the release of their newest album, “Happiness Begins,” which is set to debut Friday, June 7, INSIDER looked back on how the brothers’ music has changed over time.

From 2006 to 2019, here’s how the Jonas Brothers’ music has evolved over the years.

In 2006, the Jonas Brothers made their debut with the album “It’s About Time.”

Their first studio album “It’s About Time” was created while the brothers were signed to Columbia Records.

A notable single from this album is “Mandy,” and it called out boy bands, serenaded a girl, and included plenty of guitar and pop-punk inspiration.

Overall, the album “It’s About Time” has been described as being “clean punk-pop,” with a heavy emphasis on pop. As Alternative Press magazine reported, Kevin has cited a few pop-punk bands, including Fall Out Boy, Panic! at the Disco, MXPX, and Switchfoot, as his musical influences.

Following this album’s poor sales, Columbia Records dropped the brothers from its label and the group signed with the Disney-owned label Hollywood Records in 2007.

In 2007, the Jonas Brothers released a self-titled album that seemed to have some rock and pop-punk influences.

Their self-titled album came out one year later in 2007, but already the band had a more mature look and rock-heavy sound.

Their famous single “S.O.S” features rock-inspired guitar riffs and drums. Other major hits from that album were the soft ballad “When You Look Me in the Eyes” and the high-energy, rock-infused anthem “Hold On.”

This year, the brothers also began working closely with Disney, covering popular songs from the network and appearing on Disney-Channel shows like “Hannah Montana.”

In 2008, the brothers released “A Little Bit Longer” that featured rock songs and soft ballads.

“A Little Bit Longer” is the band’s third album and it debuted in 2008. Per The Washington Post, this album is “crunchier” than the band’s previous album and it has “a very ’80s feel thanks to the layered production and general sense of Rated PG-ness.”

The album’s emotional title song “A Little Bit Longer” has to do with Nick’s type 1 diabetes. He was diagnosed with it at 13 years old. Another memorable single from the album is “Burning Up,” a funky ballad that features Nick’s iconic “Red dress” riff.

The album also features the semi-ballad “Lovebug,” which goes from a slow, sweet beginning to a guitar-heavy, rock-inspired ending.

In 2009, in an interview with the New York Times, The Jonas Brothers’ co-manager Johnny Wright said that, with this album and the changing sound, the band was consciously trying to appeal to an older audience.

“We are focused on longevity and transitioning to a slightly older audience. When you do that, you risk losing some of your core fan base,” Wright told the publication.

“Lines, Vines, and Trying Times” debuted in 2009 and it had more angst than past albums.

Even though “Lines, Vines, and Trying Times,” their fourth album, came out only a year after their previous one, it had a new sound.

Whereas “Jonas Brothers” and “A Little Bit Longer” were somewhat related in terms of their pop-rock influence, this new one strayed from their typical sound because it seemed to feature inspiration from a variety of different genres.

Dubbed “eclectic” by some critics, this album featured experiments with funk, R&B, and country. Brass instruments, like trumpets, are heavy on this album, which is not something really found in the JoBros’ past tracks.

With this album, the brothers delved into the country genre with “What Did I Do to Your Heart” and even attempted a rock-hip-hop crossover in “Don’t Charge Me for the Crime” that featured the rapper Common.

Other notable tracks on this album include “Paranoid” and “Poison Ivy,” which are heavy on drums and guitar and somewhat similar to their previous singles.

Per Rolling Stone, the brothers said Elvis Costello and Prince were huge influences for this album.

“This new album for us I wouldn’t say it’s a big jump but it definitely is a progression in our music and a growth for us,” Joe told the publication. “It feels like just a good growth in our music and it has a lot of more kind of horns in the record and a lot more strings. Also, there’s more to the music rather than just a typical kind of relationship song.”

Notably, this is the third (and final) album the brothers would release under Hollywood Records.

From the end of 2009 to 2013, the brothers created some songs for a Disney project.

2010 was the first year the band did not release an album since before 2006, but that doesn’t mean they weren’t together or that they weren’t busy.

The first “Camp Rock” movie, a Disney film about a music camp that starred the brothers and Demi Lovato, had come out in 2008 and the sequel came out in September of 2010.

The songs they performed during this time were created specifically for the films and the Jonas Brothers went on tour with Demi Lovato in 2010 to perform them.

In addition to those movies, they had their “Jonas“ TV show, which debuted in 2009 had two seasons, with the second being called “Jonas LA.” The show featured cheesy sound effects, high school, and music.

In 2017, Nick said that a song he’d written for the show, “Pizza Girl,” was his least favorite Jonas Brothers song because he wasn’t creative about writing it. It was a song about falling in love with the pizza girl and “I fell in love with the pizza girl” is one of the repeated lyrics.

The show ended in 2010 and the brothers would later say doing the show was a mistake.

“We shouldn’t have done that. It really stunted our growth. I feel like it was just a bad move. It was just not the time. Literally, we couldn’t evolve because of it,” he said during the brothers’ documentary “Chasing Happiness” in 2019.

In the meantime, Nick started his side project Nick Jonas & The Administration by releasing the single “Who I Am” in 2009 and, in 2011, Joe released a solo album, “Fastlife.”

In 2013, the brothers released some music and planned a tour but it fizzled out.

In 2013, it seemed like the brothers were getting back to their band’s work when they released “Pom Poms,” which is pretty suggestive compared to their previous singles. The track features inspiration from the sounds of a high-school marching band.

The trumpets and whole brass section are amplified in this song, with an even bigger presence than the guitar they have featured so much in the past.

They also released the single “First Time,” which had almost a different identity to “Pom Poms” – it wasn’t overly heavy on guitar, drums, or brass.

The Jonas Brothers announced a tour to promote their new album “V” in the summer of 2013, but ended it two days before it was set to start due to “creative differences.” As Nick would later tell “CBS Sunday Morning” in 2019, “To call it creative differences is almost too simple.”

The brothers never released the album, and broke up, much to their fans’ dismay. Following this split, Nick released a few solo tracks and Joe became the frontman of the band DNCE. Both released successful singles.

In 2019, the brothers came back with the release of “Sucker” and they have an album and tour planned for this year.

In February 2019, the brothers released “Sucker,” their first single in six years. In the single, the brothers stuck to their famous guitar-heavy sound but added drums, clapping, and a bit of tambourine.

The “Sucker” video heavily showcases all of the brothers’ significant others and the track seemingly fits under the genre “R&B-oriented pop,” as Variety’s music writer Chris Willman noted.

The track quickly became number one on the Billboard charts and their album “Happiness Begins” is set to debut Friday, June 7. The brothers also have plans to embark on a world tour that kicks off later this year.

“Between ‘Sucker’ and ‘Cool’, there’s a good idea of what the album has in store, but there’s a lot of depth in this album, and it’s my favorite body of work I’ve ever worked on,” Nick said on the “Smallzy’s Surgery” podcast earlier this year, per People magazine.