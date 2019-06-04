All the Jonas Brothers music videos, ranked from least to most iconic

caption The Jonas Brothers performing onstage at iHeartRadio’s 2019 Wango Tango. source Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for iHeartMedia

In March, the Jonas Brothers released new music for the first time since splitting up six years ago.

We ranked the band’s official music videos, both pre- and post-breakup, from least to most iconic.

“Burnin’ Up” took the top spot, followed by “S.O.S.” and “When You Look Me in the Eyes.”

The Jonas Brothers are in the midst of a historic comeback.

After reuniting as a band for the first time in six years, the brothers celebrated their first-ever No. 1 hit (“Sucker”) and will release their fifth studio album (“Happiness Begins”) on Friday.

In honor of their triumphant return, INSIDER ranked all of the JoBros’ music videos, both pre- and post-breakup, from least to most iconic.

13. “Pom Poms” (2013)

caption The Jonas Brothers perform on a high school football field in the “Pom Poms” music video. source Jonas Brothers/YouTube

“Pom Poms” was filmed and released shortly before the brothers announced their breakup, and the cringey, try-hard video makes it clear that their hearts weren’t in it anymore.

Watch “Pom Poms” here.

12. “First Time” (2013)

caption Joe, Kevin, and Nick Jonas in the “First Time” music video. source Jonas Brothers/YouTube

“First Time” was the final video released by the band before their breakup. It has some cute moments, but overall feels low-energy and incongruous with the JoBros that fans had fallen in love with.

Watch “First Time” here.

11. “Fly With Me” (2009)

caption Nick Jonas in the “Fly With Me” music video. source Jonas Brothers/YouTube

The video for the power ballad “Fly With Me,” off the brothers’ fourth album “Lines, Vines and Trying Times,” is mostly just low-res clips of Nick playing the piano and singing with an angsty expression.

Watch “Fly With Me” here.

10. “Paranoid” (2009)

caption Kevin Jonas in the “Paranoid” music video. source Jonas Brothers/YouTube

The concept of the “Paranoid” music video was unique and intriguing, but not executed well enough to be very memorable.

Watch “Paranoid” here.

8. “Mandy” (2006)

caption Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas in the “Mandy” music video. source YouTube

“Mandy” is such a throwback that the music video isn’t even available on the Jonas Brothers’ official YouTube page. But the nostalgia factor and the homemade quality makes “Mandy” one of the more fondly remembered videos for lifelong JoBros fans.

Watch “Mandy” here.

9. “Hold On” (2007)

caption Joe Jonas in the “Hold On” music video. source Jonas Brothers/YouTube

There’s nothing super special about “Hold On,” but it does have those little quirks that remind fans of a simpler time. It wouldn’t be an early Jonas Brothers video without multiple shots of Joe looking pained while singing directly to camera.

Watch “Hold On” here.

7. “Cool” (2019)

caption Nick Jonas in the “Cool” music video. source Jonas Brothers/YouTube

The visuals for “Cool” embody the fun, confident – and, yes, irresistibly cool – vibe that currently defines the newly reunited band.

Watch “Cool” here.

6. “Year 3000” (2006)

caption The Jonas Brothers in the “Year 3000” music video. source Jonas Brothers/YouTube

“Year 3000” looks like every video made by tweens at a sleepover in 2006, but that’s exactly what makes it great.

Watch “Year 3000” here.

5. “Lovebug” (2008)

caption Joe’s then-girlfriend, Camilla Belle, starred in the “Lovebug” music video. source Jonas Brothers/YouTube

The charming, old-fashioned style of the “Lovebug” video aligns perfectly with the song’s breezy tone and endearingly idealistic lyrics. Plus, it’s the JoBros’ only music video that follows the arc of a complete story, which makes it an interesting outlier.

Watch “Lovebug” here.

4. “Sucker” (2019)

caption The brothers and their wives in the “Sucker” music video. source Jonas Brothers/YouTube

Simply by virtue of being the band’s comeback single, “Sucker” is automatically an iconic addition to the Jonas Brothers’ catalogue. But the elaborate, whimsical video upped the ante, capturing attention worldwide and earning the boys many new fans. Enlisting each of the brothers’ wives to star was an especially ingenious move.

Watch “Sucker” here.

3. “When You Look Me in the Eyes” (2008)

caption Joe, Nick, and Kevin Jonas in the “When You Look Me in the Eyes” music video. source Jonas Brothers/YouTube

Speaking as a 23-year-old woman who cried at a Jonas Brothers concert in 2008, the black-and-white footage from their “When You Look Me in the Eyes Tour” still makes me genuinely emotional.

Watch “When You Look Me In The Eyes” here.

2. “S.O.S.” (2007)

caption Joe Jonas in the “S.O.S.” music video. source Jonas Brothers/YouTube

Here’s an incomplete list of every reason why “S.O.S.” is a masterpiece: Nick’s dramatic napkin toss, Joe’s fedora, and Kevin literally throwing his phone in the trash because he got a text that said, “I like u but… I dont like u :-(.”

Watch “S.O.S.” here.

1. “Burnin’ Up” (2008)

caption Joe Jonas in the “Burnin’ Up” music video. source Jonas Brothers/YouTube

“Burnin’ Up” claims an incredibly tender place in fans’ hearts – and for good reason. The cinematic style hilariously showcased the brothers’ personalities, and made space for iconic cameos from Selena Gomez, Robert “Big Rob” Feggans, and Joe’s ridiculous fake mustache.

Watch “Burnin’ Up” here.

Honorable Mention: “Bounce” (2009)

caption Demi Lovato, Nick Jonas, and Joe Jonas in the “Bounce” parody video. source Jonas Brothers/YouTube

Every person who watched Disney Channel in 2009 probably still has fever dreams about the ridiculous parody video called “Bounce.” Or, as one YouTube comment from three months ago puts it, “Anyone just …. randomly remember this song in the most stressful situations?”

Even though “Bounce” was just made for fun and was never an official music video, as far as Jonas Brothers fans are concerned, it’s the definition of “iconic.” No one can deny the cultural relevance of Demi Lovato’s guest verse, Joe’s curly-haired wig, and Nick’s genius lyrics: “Now I’m the kinda guy that likes to bounce / Now I’m the kinda guy that’s got a pet mouse.”

Watch “Bounce” here.