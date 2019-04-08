The Jonas Brothers held a surprise performance at a college bar, and thrilled fans

caption The Jonas Brothers in the “Cool” music video. source Republic Records

The Jonas Brothers performed five songs for Penn State college students.

The group performed at the bar Champs Downtown.

Joe Jonas had been advocating for the bar to win in a Twitter contest hosted by Barstool Sports.

The Jonas Brothers surprised Penn State students with a small set at a local bar Friday night.

Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas, and Joe Jonas made the trip to the state college to perform at the sports bar Champs Downtown.

The group was introduced by James Franklin, Penn State’s head football coach, and sang five songs for those who managed to get into the bar after paying a $10 cover.

The concert included their first live performance of their single “Cool,” which came out on Friday. They also performed “Sucker,” “S.O.S.,” “Burnin’ Up,” “Year 3000,” and a cover of The White Stripes’ “Seven Nation Army.”

In the days leading up to the performance, Joe had been advocating for Champs Downtown to win best college bar in a Twitter contest for Barstool Sports.

OH NO!!! @ChampsPennState can’t lose! VOTE VOTE VOTE https://t.co/2n7ykD6nfF — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) April 4, 2019

He teased the surprise performance on Thursday writing, “Here we go time to show up extra time!! READ BELOW. Maybe I got something up my sleeve if @ChampsPennState wins.”

Here we go time to show up extra time!! READ BELOW. Maybe I got something up my sleeve if @ChampsPennState wins ???? https://t.co/e3WrbNzxw0 — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) April 4, 2019

“Game of Thrones” star Sophie Turner, who’s engaged to Joe, shared a video from the bar where fans in the audience chanted “Lady Stark.”

Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, Nick and Kevin’s wives, were also at the bar.

“WE ARE PENN STATE,” the Jonas Brothers wrote on Twitter following their performance. “Thanks for letting us stop by and play a few songs tonight @ChampsPennState!”