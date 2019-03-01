The Jonas Brothers shared a behind-the-scenes look at how they filmed their extravagant ‘Sucker’ music video

There is a tea party in the music video.

  • The Jonas Brothers just shared a behind-the-scenes look at their music video for “Sucker,” their first video and song since the group broke up in 2013.
  • Kevin Jonas, Nick Jonas, and Joe Jonas filmed in a European castle with their significant others, Danielle Jonas, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, and Sophie Turner, respectively.
  • “It’s 6:35,” Joe says into the camera in the early morning before turning the camera to Nick, as they wait for Kevin to arrive.
  • The video shows shots inside the castle, as well as the cast and crew preparing to film.
  • Newlyweds Nick and Priyanka share an adorable kiss in the video, as well.
