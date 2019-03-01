The Jonas Brothers’ new music video features Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner at a wild English mansion party

caption Still from the Jonas Brothers’ ‘Sucker’ video source Jonas Brothers / YouTube

The Jonas Brothers‘ new single is live and has a music video to boot.

It’s their first track as a group together in six years.

The video is set in an English countryside mansion, and features all three of their partners: Priyanka Chopra (married to Nick), Sophie Turner (Joe’s fiancée), and Danielle Jonas (married to Kevin).

The visuals channel “Alice in Wonderland” vibes and are extravagant to say the least.

The band dropped the music video for “Sucker” on Friday at 12 a.m. ET. It’s their first track as a group together in six years.

“#SuckerVideo is officially out!” the brothers all tweeted last night.

“We really had the best time shooting this video in England with our family. Hope you guys love it. Feels good to be back.”

Joe Jonas retweeted one of his own tweets from 2013 – when the band decided to call it a day – which read: “please hold while we get our s— together.”

In a new tweet, he wrote: “Thank you for holding. Shit = Together.”

Thank you for holding. Shit = Together. ???? https://t.co/Bo7BK1rOG3 — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) March 1, 2019

While it may be the Jonas Brothers who have launched the comeback, the lyrics and visuals to this song are all about their partners.

The setting is an English countryside manor, decked out in party balloons for the occasion.

caption The as yet unidentified mansion is somewhere in England. source Jonas Brothers / YouTube

Nick Jonas kicks off the tune, singing: “I’m feeling heat in December when you’re ’round me,” which is a nod to his December wedding to actress Priyanka Chopra.

The camera then cuts to Chopra and Joe’s fiancée, “Game of Thrones” actress Sophie Turner, who are watching the band perform from deck chairs while surrounded by rabbits.

The four of them should be used to spending time in England after Turner hosted them all for Christmas at her family home.

caption Seats with a view. source Jonas Brothers / YouTube

The video channels serious “Alice in Wonderland” vibes and is extravagant in every sense of the word, from Kevin Jonas’ wife Danielle Jonas walking a parade of Corgis through grounds …

caption Corgis are the Queen’s favorite dogs. source Jonas Brothers / YouTube

… While her husband fences in all red …

caption Kevin tries his hand at some swordplay. source Jonas Brothers / YouTube

… To a group bathing session in the garden …

caption Nick takes a dip in the sun. source Jonas Brothers / YouTube

… Or Chopra mowing the lawn in an haute couture dress by Giambattista Valli.

caption Chopra’s dress doesn’t seem entirely practical for gardening. source Jonas Brothers / YouTube

There’s even a very Mad Hatter dinner party …

caption Dinner with the Jonas’ is not a small occasion. source Jonas Brothers / YouTube

… and some less-than-subtle product placement for Elit Vodka by Stoli.

caption Who left that there? source Jonas Brothers / YouTube

The video ends with all six of them having their portrait painted by an artist.

caption The finale. source Jonas Brothers / YouTube

Watch the music video in full here:

Shortly after announcing the new single, the Jonas Brothers annouced that they’ll be taking over CBS’ “The Late Late Show With James Corden” for one week. Their residency begins on Monday.

During the week on the talk show, fans can expect the group to join Corden for a new segment of “Carpool Karaoke.” In the teaser video shared online, Nick, Joe, and Kevin explain that they’ve been keeping the news of their reunion under wraps for seven or eight months. The video also shows the Jonas Brothers singing along to their 2008 hit “Burnin’ Up” and “‘Sucker.”

On “The Late Late Show,” the band will share additional details about their reunion plans in an interview. They’ll also participate in sketches, perform “Sucker” live for the first time, and take part in a new edition of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts.”

Watch the “Late Late Show” teaser below.