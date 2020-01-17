The Jonas Brothers’ ‘What a Man Gotta Do’ music video is packed with hidden references. Here’s every detail you may have missed.

caption All the couples in the Jonas Brothers’ music video for “What a Man Gotta Do.” source Jonas Brothers/YouTube

The Jonas Brothers released a new song called “What a Man Gotta Do” and shared an accompanying music video that has nods to three classic films: “Grease,” “Say Anything,” and “Risky Business.”

Siblings Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas were also joined by their wives: Priyanka Chopra Jonas (who tied the knot with Nick in 2018), Sophie Turner (who wed Joe in 2019), and Danielle Jonas (who’s been married to Kevin since 2009).

The Jonas Brothers paid homage to some of the most popular ’70s and ’80s movies in their new music video for the track “What a Man Gotta Do.”

The video was also heavily inspired by “Grease,” “Say Anything,” and “Risky Business.”

Here are all the details, references, and Easter eggs you might have missed.

Nick Jonas kicked off the music video with an homage to “Risky Business,” by sliding into the frame and mouthing the words to “What a Man Gotta Do.”

caption Nick Jonas in the music video for “What a Man Gotta Do.” source Jonas Brothers/YouTube

He wore sunglasses, a button-down shirt, underwear, and socks as he danced.

It was quite similar to the iconic scene done by Tom Cruise in the 1983 movie.

caption Tom Cruise in “Risky Business.” source Warner Bros.

In “Risky Business,” Cruise played a teenager named Joel who went wild when his parents left him home alone. The actor famously lip-synched to Bob Seger’s “Old Time Rock and Roll.”

Rather than dancing home alone, Nick was joined by Chopra Jonas, who also recreated the slide across the floor.

caption Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the music video for “What a Man Gotta Do.” source Jonas Brothers/YouTube

She had an epic hair flip, too.

Like Cruise, Jonas danced in front of a fireplace while clutching a candle holder as his microphone.

caption From left: Nick Jonas in the music video for “What a Man Gotta Do” and Tom Cruise in “Risky Business.” source Jonas Brothers/YouTube and Warner Bros.

Unlike “Risky Business,” Nick wasn’t alone during the musical scene. Instead, Chopra Jonas was watching from a couch and giggling at his antics.

Joe and Turner were inspired by the National Dance-Off scene from 1978’s “Grease.”

caption Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in the music video for “What a Man Gotta Do.” source Jonas Brothers/YouTube

Joe nailed Danny Zuko’s (John Travolta) magenta and black attire while Turner wore a white ruffled dress that differed from the one worn by Sandy Olsson (Olivia Newton-John).

Turner’s hair was styled in a ponytail with a vintage roll.

caption Sophie Turner in the music video for “What a Man Gotta Do.” source Jonas Brothers/YouTube

The British actress is known for her fiery red hair from “Game of Thrones” and the “X-Men” franchise, but she’s actually a natural blonde.

It was a variation on Sandy’s half-up, half-down ‘do.

caption Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta in “Grease.” source Paramount Pictures

“Grease” was one of Newton-John’s earliest acting credits.

“Stranger Things” actor Matthew Modine monitored the dancing pairs in the video and eliminated people.

caption Matthew Modine in the music video for “What a Man Gotta Do.” source Jonas Brothers/YouTube

The actor portrayed Martin Brenner on the Netflix series.

The character was similar to Edd Byrnes’ role as Vince Fontaine in “Grease.”

caption Edd Byrnes in “Grease.” source Paramount Pictures

Fontaine was a news reporter who exhibited problematic behavior while at Rydell High for the event.

The school gym’s floor had the Jonas Brothers’ old logo on it.

caption Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner in the music video for “What a Man Gotta Do.” source Jonas Brothers/YouTube

The logo was featured on the band’s album covers for their self-titled 2007 album, 2008’s “A Little Bit Longer,” and 2009’s “Lines, Vines and Trying Times.”

The Jonas Brothers performed on stage during the dance-off.

caption Nick, Joe and Kevin Jonas in the music video for “What a Man Gotta Do.” source Jonas Brothers/YouTube

Kevin also wore stylish, gold-rimmed glasses.

In “Grease,” Johnny Casino and The Gamblers performed.

caption Johnny Casino and The Gamblers were in “Grease’s” dance-off scene. source Paramount Pictures

They sang tracks like “Hound Dog” and “Born to Hand Jive.”

The stage sign with the Jonas Brothers’ name was reminiscent of the group’s logo for their 2009 concert movie.

caption “Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience” came out in 2009. source Jonas Brothers/YouTube and Walt Disney Pictures

The font looked similar and the decor even had the same purple hue as the film’s poster.

“Jonas Brothers: The 3D Concert Experience” was released in 2009 and detailed the group’s experience in New York City in August 2008 as they performed at Madison Square Garden and filmed a music video for “Love Is on Its Way” in Central Park.

Turner’s version of Sandy was shoved aside by another dancer dressed in all-black attire, also played by the actress.

caption Sophie Turner in the music video for “What a Man Gotta Do.” source Jonas Brothers/YouTube

She also wore a black wig.

The moment was a call-back to Cha-Cha stealing Danny away from Sandy during the dance-off.

caption Charlene DiGregorio in “Grease.” source Paramount Pictures

Cha-Cha and Danny were exes. They went on to win the competition and get the trophy.

The dark-haired version of Turner kicked Joe in the face, just as Cha-Cha did to her partner before dancing with Danny.

caption Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas recreated some moves from “Grease.” source Jonas Brothers/YouTube and Paramount Pictures

They also recreated some of Danny and Cha-Cha’s dance moves.

Similar to “Grease,” Turner looked sad after being cast aside.

caption From left: Sophie Turner in the music video for “What a Man Gotta Do” and Olivia Newton-John in “Grease.” source Jonas Brothers/YouTube and Paramount Pictures

She was visibly upset as she watched Joe and the other girl moving across the floor.

If you zoom in really closely, the trophy on the judge’s table in the music video reads: “What a Man Gotta Do.”

caption The music video had plenty of hidden details. source Jonas Brothers/YouTube

It also says “First Place.”

Kevin stood outside Danielle’s window with a boombox.

caption Kevin Jonas in the “What a Man Gotta Do” video. source Jonas Brothers/YouTube

He also wore a trench coat.

In “Say Anything,” John Cusack’s Lloyd Dobler did the same exact thing.

caption John Cusack in “Say Anything.” source Twentieth Century Fox

In the movie, Lloyd serenaded Diane Court (Ione Skye) with Peter Gabriel’s “In Your Eyes.”

The dog sitting by Danielle is her own pup named Riley.

caption Danielle Jonas in the music video for “What a Man Gotta Do.” source Jonas Brothers/YouTube

She posts about the dog on Instagram occasionally.

The final scene in the music video showed all the Jonas couples.

caption All the couples in the music video for “What a Man Gotta Do.” source Jonas Brothers/YouTube

Turner was also in the shot twice as both of her characters.

The shot was inspired by the same moment from “Grease,” after the dance-off ended.

caption “Grease” was released in 1978. source Paramount Pictures

Cha-Cha was thrilled that she won the competition with Danny.