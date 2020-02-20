The Jonas Brothers shared a behind-the-scenes video that shows them goofing off with their famous wives on the set of ‘What a Man Gotta Do’

- source
- The Jonas Brothers released a behind-the-scenes look at the making of their music video for their latest track “What a Man Gotta Do.”
- In the footage, siblings Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas, and Kevin Jonas were seen laughing and practicing choreography with their wives: Priyanka Chopra Jonas (who tied the knot with Nick in 2018), Sophie Turner (who wed Joe in 2019), and Danielle Jonas (who’s been married to Kevin since 2009).
- The music video, directed by Joseph Kahn, featured nods to “Risky Business,” “Grease,” and “Say Anything.”
