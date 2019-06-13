Barbara Corcoran’s brother died in a Dominican Republic hotel room in April

The brother of “Shark Tank” star Barbara Corcoran was found dead in his Dominican Republic hotel room in April.

Corcoran told TMZ that she was told her brother Jonathan died of a heart attack, but she doesn’t think an autopsy was done to determine the exact cause of death.

It’s the seventh death of an American at a DR hotel to emerge in recent days.

“Shark Tank” star Barbara Corcoran revealed to TMZ on Wednesday that her 60-year-old brother Jonathan died at at Dominican Republic hotel in April.

It’s the seventh death of an American at a Dominican Republic resort to emerge in recent days.

Jonathan Corcoran, who owned a roofing business in New Jersey, was found dead by a friend in the hotel room they were sharing, his sister said. She didn’t say which hotel he was staying at.

Two of the recent deaths happened at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino while the other four happened at Bahia Principe resorts.

Corcoran said she was told that her brother died of a heart attack, but that she doesn’t believe an autopsy was conducted.

Three of the six Americans that have been publicized in the last few days died of heart attacks, and DR authorities believe they are isolated incidents.

But with many other tourists sharing how they got sick on the island, travelers are beginning to worry.

Corcoran told TMZ her brother loved the Dominican Republic and would visit every year. At the time of his death, he was reportedly waiting for his girlfriend to arrive on the island.

A family spokesperson told Fox News that Corcoran is requesting privacy on the matter.

“John Corcoran passed away at the end of April in the DR from what is believed to be natural causes,” the statement to Fox News said. “He loved and frequently visited the Dominican Republic. Barbara would like to respect the privacy of his children and is not releasing any other information at this time.”