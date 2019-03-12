‘Queer Eye’ star and ‘Game of Thrones’ superfan Jonathan Van Ness reveals the wild ‘GoT’ theory that he totally buys into

caption Jonathan Van Ness stars on Netflix’s “Queer Eye” and Funny or Die’s “Gay of Thrones.” source Aaron Poole/E! Entertainment/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

“Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness recently spoke to INSIDER about the upcoming final season of “Game of Thrones.”

Van Ness, an executive producer on Funny or Die’s parody series “Gay of Thrones,” said he buys a popular fan theory that connects Bran Stark and the Night King.

“But also, here’s the thing,” he said, “I am a superfan who has the worst knowledge of the show of all time. I literally pronounced Targaryen wrong for like, three years.”

Van Ness also revealed an “old theory” he’s been nursing that connects Bran to Daenerys Targaryen and her dragons.

Warning: Spoilers ahead for “Game of Thrones” season seven.

Jonathan Van Ness, a self-proclaimed “Game of Thrones” superfan, has some theories about the highly anticipated final season of the HBO drama.

Van Ness – an Emmy-nominated executive producer and the host of Funny or Die’s parody series “Gay of Thrones” – said he fully buys into a popular fan theory that connects Bran Stark and the Night King.

The “Queer Eye” star said he was convinced by a computer animation that projected what Bran might look like in 30 years, which he says looked suspiciously similar to the leader of the White Walkers.

“They are definitely first cousins. You know what I’m saying?” Van Ness told INSIDER while promoting his partnership with Lipton and the brand’s wellness range. “I also feel like that was part of why he was kind of, like, a bit awkward with Sansa. ‘Cause he feels like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m totally going to kill my whole family accidentally.'”

caption A popular fan theory connects Bran Stark to the Night King. source HBO

According to the theory, Bran will try to use his powers to go back in time to save the people of Westeros from White Walkers, and in the process will ultimately turn into the Night King.

According to INSIDER’s resident “Game of Thrones” expert, Kim Renfro, the theory is actually highly unlikely. It would significantly alter Bran’s storyline from the books, and the two characters already exist in the same timeline simultaneously.

Read more: ‘Game of Thrones’ actor weighs in on fan theory about Bran Stark really being the Night King

“But also, here’s the thing,” Van Ness admitted to us, “I am a superfan who has the worst knowledge of the show of all time. I literally pronounced Targaryen wrong for like, three years.”

Van Ness also revealed an “old theory” he’s been nursing that connects Bran to Daenerys Targaryen and her dragons: “I was always thinking that Bran would end up learning how to warg the dragon,” he said.

We already know that Bran is able to warg, which essentially means he is able to possess the bodies of different animals – and, in some cases, humans. According to Renfro, this theory about the dragons does hold water and, if it comes to pass, could play a major role in the war against the White Walkers.

Van Ness told INSIDER that – despite his relatively newfound stardom as a new member of Netflix’s “Fab Five” – he fully intends to make time to produce the final season of “Gay of Thrones.”

“When I found out the premiere date, I was like, clearing out my Sundays, every Sunday, honey,” he said. “Absolutely. I can’t wait to get those plans in order.”

“Because HBO is really into giving us premiere dates with a lot of advance notice – just kidding – we’re going to be scrambling to get our lives together, but we’re definitely trying to do that.”