Jonathan Van Ness and Jameela Jamil wore the same hot-pink dress, and she says he wore it better

caption Jameela Jamil and Jonathan Van Ness wore the same hot-pink Rochas dress just days apart. source Brian Ach/Getty Images for YSL Beauty and Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

As evidenced by the “Who wore it best?” section in some magazines, Hollywood’s brightest stars often wear the same outfit as one of their contemporaries. But it’s not everyday that a famous face concedes defeat.

Jonathan Van Ness of “Queer Eye” fame stunned in an elegant, hot-pink Rochas gown at the 2019 Netflix Creative Arts Emmy After Party in Los Angeles on Sunday after British actress and “The Good Place” star Jameela Jamil rocked the same dress on the YSL Beauty LIBRE Launch red carpet in New York City on September 9.

Van Ness opted to let the dress speak for itself, with his long hair tied back allowing the gown to shine.

caption Jonathan Van Ness at the 2019 Netflix Creative Arts Emmy After Party in Los Angeles. source Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

Jamil amped up the look with a bright lip and dangling earrings, adding a touch of glamour to her look.

caption Jameela Jamil at the YSL Beauty LIBRE Launch red carpet in New York City. source Brian Ach/Getty Images for YSL Beauty

After Van Ness wore the outfit, Jamil took to Twitter on Monday to laud the hairdresser on his impeccable style, telling her followers: “I KNOW @jvn WORE IT BEST BENCHES!”

YOU DON’T NEED TO SAY IT! I KNOW @jvn WORE IT BEST BENCHES! ???? pic.twitter.com/JFcBr508VZ — Jameela Jamil ???? (@jameelajamil) September 16, 2019

Moments later, Van Ness responded with praise of his own. “Omggg queen great minds tho,” he wrote, “and the pocket game was next level.”

Omggg queen great minds tho ???? and the pocket game was next level https://t.co/S4fessLpnn — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) September 16, 2019

This isn’t the first time in recent months that two high-profile celebrities publicly sported identical outfits

While attending the Harper’s Bazaar Icons party during New York Fashion Week earlier in September, “Euphoria” star Zendaya donned a gray fitted Berluti suit that was identical to the one “Black Panther” actor Michael B. Jordan wore to Vanity Fair’s Oscar party back in February.

Zendaya wore her jacket open and completed the look with a pair of heels, while Jordan opted to button his jacket up and matched his getup with black dress shoes.

Like Jamil, Jordan quickly admitted defeat after the Instagram account @theshaderoom posted a side-by-side photo of the duo and asked: “They both served looks but who did it best?”

“@zendaya hands down no contest,” Jordan commented beneath the post, adding a smiley-face emoji for good measure.

Representatives for Van Ness, Jamil, and Rochas did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.