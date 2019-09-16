Jonathan Van Ness won the Emmy Awards red carpet in a strapless black minidress with an elaborate mint green bow

caption Jonathan Van Ness wore a stunning dress by Christian Siriano to the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys. source Reuters/Monica Almeida

Jonathan Van Ness owned the red carpet at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys in Los Angeles on Saturday.

The “Queer Eye” star wore a strapless black minidress adorned with an elaborate mint green satin bow on the back, designed by Christian Siriano.

He swept his long hair up and completed the look with chunky heeled platform ankle boots by Rick Owens.

Van Ness was joined by the remaining members of the Fab Five, who looked equally stylish.

“Queer Eye” took home four awards.

You can always rely on Jonathan Van Ness to bring the fabulous, and nowhere was that clearer than at the 71st Primetime Creative Arts Emmy Awards, which took place at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Saturday night.

The resident “Queer Eye” grooming expert is never one for an understated look, and his latest outfit stole the show on the red carpet.

Van Ness wore a strapless black minidress adorned with an elaborate mint green satin bow on the back, which trailed behind him as he sashayed down the red carpet with the rest of the Fab Five – Tan France, Karamo Brown, Bobby Berk, and Antoni Porowski.

caption Jonathan Van Ness at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys. source Reuters/Monica Almeida

The upgraded LBD was designed by Christian Siriano, and Van Ness styled it out with chunky black heeled platform boots by Rick Owens.

With his hair swept up off his face, JVN certainly let his dress do the talking, and his “Queer Eye” costars were on-hand to make sure his epic bow was always in perfect position.

caption Tan France adjusts JVN’s bow. source Reuters/Monica Almeida

“Their friendship & support teaches me so much,” Van Ness wrote on Instagram.

“To ask for help, they affirm me in all the ways friends should, and they’ve also taught me that I can trust them.

“Through all the ups, downs, happy times, privately stressful times we always are there.”

caption The Fab Five on the red carpet at the 2019 Creative Arts Emmys. source Reuters/Monica Almeida

And the Fab Five had a lot to celebrate as they picked up four awards: Outstanding Structured Reality Program, Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program, Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program, and Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program.

Read more: Jonathan Van Ness broke down when meeting Sophie Turner for the first time backstage at the VMAs: ‘I’m obsessed!’

Each member of the cast brought his unique style to the red carpet: Porowski kept things classic in a Tom Ford tux, France embraced his Pakistani heritage in an outfit by Varun Bahl Couture, Brown added a touch of military style in a fur-trimmed Versace coat, and Berk put a relaxed twist on a traditional red carpet look in his open-collar 3.1 Phillip Lim suit.

