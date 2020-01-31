Jonathan Van Ness wants people to know living with HIV is manageable ‘in the way that diabetes is’

caption Jonathan Van Ness is “Queer Eye”‘s grooming expert. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Jonathan Van Ness wants people to know that living with HIV is manageable in the same way that diabetes is. Van Ness publicly came out as HIV-positive in September 2019. Speaking to Insider, the “Queer Eye” star said many people are surprised that “it’s a chronic illness and that it’s not a terminal one.” He also shared his advice for staying confident, and said he “really really hopes” we will see “Queer Eye” in the UK some day. Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.



Jonathan Van Ness wants people to know that living with HIV is manageable in the same way that diabetes is.

When asked by Insider what he wishes more people knew about his diagnosis, the “Queer Eye” star said that a lot of people mistake it to mean he’s terminal.

“I think the thing that surprises most people is just that it’s a chronic illness and that it’s not a terminal one,” he told Insider.

“The treatment has come so far. It could be treatable and totally manageable, much in the way that diabetes is. You just need to make sure that you have access to healthcare. So that’s all.”

Van Ness, 32, publicly came out as HIV-positive in an interview with the New York Times in September 2019, and he discussed his experience of being diagnosed aged 25 further in his book, “Over the Top: A Raw Journey to Self-Love.”

While he is consistently praised for seeming perpetually positive no matter what life throws his way, Van Ness told Insider he does feel down sometimes.

“Like everyone I have different moods on a daily basis,” he said

On those down days, Van Ness tries to remember that nothing lasts forever and every mood and emotion will pass: “I think it’s important to know that nothing is super permanent,” said Van Ness, who is currently promoting his partnership with Pop Tarts and starring in the brand’s Big Game ad for its new pretzel flavor.

Write a gratitude list to help you love yourself more

“Queer Eye”‘s resident grooming expert is as loved around the world for his skincare tips as he is or his empowering attitude towards life and self-love.

Van Ness told Insider that if there’s one thing everyone should incorporate into their daily lives to feel happier and more confident in themselves, it’s keeping a gratitude journal and noting down the things they’re grateful for every day.

“I think a gratitude list is always a really good place to start to find the things inside of yourself that make you feel grateful and proud and confident,” he said.

Van Ness would love to bring ‘Queer Eye’ to the UK

Despite one-fifth of the Fab Five – Tan France – being British, all four series of “Queer Eye” have so far have taken place in the US – season five, due to air this year, was filmed in Philadelphia.

Van Ness, however, said he “really really hopes” we will see “Queer Eye” in the UK some day.

“I love it there, so I’d love it if we did,” Van Ness said, having been in London in October 2019.

“I kind of got bit by a British bug. I love it there.”

His favourite thing about the UK? The accent.

“Everything is different there,” Van Ness added. “I love that Lorraine [Kelly, who hosts a breakfast TV show on ITV], her little morning show, it’s just fun. It feels different.”

Read more:

‘Queer Eye’ star Jonathan Van Ness came out as HIV-positive and shared his struggles with addiction

‘Queer Eye’ star Jonathan Van Ness describes the day he collapsed in his hair salon and learned he was HIV positive

A botched prank on the ‘Queer Eye’ set injured Jonathan Van Ness and threatened to reveal his HIV-positive status before he’d told anyone