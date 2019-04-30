Jonathan Van Ness will officiate one lucky couple’s ‘fierce’ wedding to celebrate Pride — here’s how you can win

caption Jonathan Van Ness wants to officiate a lucky couple’s wedding. source Elysian Brewing Company

Wedding season is officially here, and “Queer Eye” star Jonathan Van Ness wants to help celebrate one lucky couple’s big day.

The grooming expert has teamed up with Elysian Brewing to officiate a same-sex wedding during Seattle Pride.

“This is my first time officiating a queer wedding, which is so fierce,” Van Ness told INSIDER. “I love an officiant moment, and to be able to celebrate diversity, pride, and inclusion.”

The wedding will take place at Elysian Brewing’s newly renovated pub in Seattle on June 4, which is the one year anniversary of the Supreme Court’s ruling in favor of a Colorado bakery who wouldn’t make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple. This year, Van Ness is looking to turn the date into a celebration of love and positivity for the LGBTQ communities.

“We need to be visible, our stories of love need to be visible and continued to be spoken about out in public,” Van Ness told us. “We need to be celebrated, I love anyone who is down to celebrate marriage equality.”

To enter the contest, couples should upload a video of their love story to Instagram

According to the official rules, the video should be 60 seconds or less and also describe why you want Van Ness to be a part of the wedding. Entries must include the hashtags #MarryUsJVN and #Contest and you must tag @ElysianBrewing and @SeattlePride.

For those who want to take part in the Pride celebration without entering the contest, Elysian is also bringing back its GLITTERis Pride Ale and donating portions of the proceeds to Seattle + SF Pride. Van Ness told us the ale is “very tasty, very gorgeous, and she’s got a little fruity undertone.”

caption Van Ness says the new GLITTERis beer is “very gorgeous.” source Elysian Brewing

The contest is said to be about looking forward and making strides towards inclusion, which Van Ness thinks is something to celebrate

“I was born in a small rural community and I really felt like I was never going to be in a place in my life where I could escape and celebrate who I am,” he told INSIDER. “To be able to celebrate our ability to do that now, and our continued ability to do that now, feels important.”

This won’t be Van Ness’ first time as an officiant, as he previously filled the role for Doug the Pug’s parents back in November 2018. He told INSIDER he “loved” the experience, and especially enjoys the opportunity to have a less stressful wedding role than he’s used to as a hairdresser.

“All my wedding experience has been about doing people’s hair and all the stressful moments,” he said. “So to be able to just come in for the fun stuff, I love that.”

While Van Ness won’t be picking the couple himself, he does have some words of advice for those looking to impress the judges.

“I know that it’s all about how much are you making them laugh, cry, and feel with your passion, creativity, and as RuPaul would say: uniqueness, nerve, and talent,” Van Ness said.

See the full terms and conditions of the contest on Seattle Pride’s site.