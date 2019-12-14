T-Mobile CEO John Legere ditched his historic $17.5 million Manhattan penthouse and bought a $16.7 million mansion in Florida

caption John Legere’s house in Florida. source Google Maps

T-Mobile CEO John Legere, who recently announced he’ll be stepping away from the company in 2020, dropped $16.7 million on a 6,240-square-foot mansion in Naples, Florida back in October.

The four-bedroom, seven-bathroom home boasts an eight-car garage, a pool in the backyard, a boat dock, and views of the Intracoastal Waterway.

As Business Insider’s Paige Leskin previously reported, Legere has been the CEO of T-Mobile since September of 2012 and is considered to be one of the highest-paid executives in the US. In fact, last year, he was compensated a jaw-dropping $66.5 million for his work.

In November, he announced that he’ll be stepping down from the position in May of 2020.

T-Mobile isn’t the only place Legere has decided to leave. According to the Wall Street Journal‘s Katherine Clarke, he recently sold his historic $17.5 million Manhattan penthouse to billionaire fashion designer Giorgio Armani.

caption The penthouse John Legere sold to Giorgio Armani. source Evan Joseph, Courtesy of Compass

The penthouse, which is located at 91 Central Park West, spans over 3,000 square feet and looks like the inside of a church.

According to the report, Legere bought the penthouse back in 2015 for $18 million and listed it for $22 million in 2018. However, he later took it off the market. Armani, who bought the off-market unit, already owns the other apartment on the floor. The purchase has made him the sole owner of the entire floor.

The stunning four-bedroom home features stained-glass windows that boast views of Central Park, a wood-carved bar, and a 1,700 square-foot terrace.