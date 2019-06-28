Jony Ive’s Apple exit has been a ‘long time in the making’ after he was only turning up to the office twice a week

caption Jony Ive. source Getty / Mike Windle

Apple announced Thursday that its longtime design chief, Jony Ive, would be leaving the company at the end of the year.

While the news came as a shock to many, a new report from Bloomberg reveals that his departure has been a “long time in the making.”

In a report from Apple reporter Mark Gurman, Bloomberg said Ive had disengaged from his role and was only in the office twice a week.

Ive is going on to set up his own design company, called LoveFrom, which will count Apple among its clients.

But Ive’s departure had been a long time in the making, according to Business Insider’s Troy Wolverton who said that there have been “rumblings for years” that he could leave after he shifted focus from the day-to-day business of designing Apple’s products.

A new report from Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman revealed that Ive had been “shedding responsibilities” since the launch of the Apple Watch in 2015 and he came into Apple’s headquarters as little as twice a week.

Sources familiar with the matter told Bloomberg that many of Ive’s meetings moved to San Francisco, where he lives and has an office and studio set up, to avoid him having to make the one hour commute to Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California. Other meetings were reportedly held at the homes of his employees or at hotels.

“This has been a long time in the making,” one person familiar with the matter told Bloomberg, who wished to remain anonymous as they were not authorized to discuss Ive’s resignation. “He’s been at Apple over 25 years, and it’s a really taxing job.”

Ive is considered to be the mastermind behind Apple’s biggest products, including the iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, Mac, and iPod. He joined the company when it was on the brink of bankruptcy in the late 1990s and help turn it into the trillion-dollar company that it is today.

He was also a close confidant of Steve Jobs, Apple’s late cofounder and former CEO, and reported directly to him.

“Most of the greatest debates at Apple happened between those two as they walked together,” Matt Rogers, cofounder of Nest Labs who worked on iPhone and iPod software from 2007 to 2010, told Bloomberg.

Jobs and Ive would lunch together regularly and walk around Apple’s headquarters making design decisions together, according to Bloomberg. When Jobs died in 2011, Ive became the most important person at the company, it added.

But his intense stint at Apple had reportedly begun to wear him down. “It’s been an extremely tense 25 years for him at Apple and there’s a time for everyone to slow down,” the person who wished to remain anonymous told Bloomberg.

Ive is now going on to set up his own design company, called LoveFrom. Apple will be one of his new clients.