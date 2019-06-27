A 21-year-old American woman was killed by sharks while snorkeling in the Bahamas

caption Jordan Lindsey. source GoFundMe

Jordan Lindsey, of Torrance, California, died after she was attacked by sharks while snorkeling near Rose Island in the Bahamas on Wednesday.

Royal Bahamas Police Force Deputy Commissioner Paul Rolle said three sharks were involved in the attack, and Lindsey was bitten on her arms, legs, and butt, and her right arm was severed.

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation said in a statement that it was investigating the incident.

She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

Jordan’s father, Michael Lindsey, said his daughter was snorkeling with her mother when the sharks attacked.

“She said it happened so fast, and no one yelled anything. My wife got to Jordan and pulled Jordan to shore by herself,” he told ABC News. “The medical staff said they still had to do an autopsy. My wife said no one told her there were three sharks.”

Jordan Lindsey was a student at Loyola Marymount University, where she was a communications major.

Timothy Law Snyder, the president of Loyola Marymount University, said in statement that Linsdey was a “devoted animal lover and climate change advocate.”

The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism said in a statement that it was investigating the incident, and the Ministry of Agriculture and Marine Resources had issued “precautionary advisories to the public” regarding the attack.

The US Embassy is working to bring Lindsey’s body back to California from the Bahamas. Lindsey’s family has launched a GoFundMe to pay for transportation costs.