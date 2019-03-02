Jordyn Woods says the media unfairly focused on her amid the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal because she’s ‘a young black woman who made a mistake’

caption Jordyn Woods said that Tristan Thompson kissed her. source Red Table Talk/Facebook and Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Jordyn Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk” to speak out for the first time since reports spread that she had an affair with Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend of three years and the father of her daughter True.

Woods said that Thompson kissed her after she left a party at his house and feels like the media focused on her because she’s “a young black woman who made a mistake.”

“I’ve seen what has been done to my life in only a week based on how the media circulates,” the 21-year-old said. “They don’t put their focus on the real-world problems. They’re putting their focus on a young black woman who made a mistake, and not a mistake that’s worth public crucifixion. It’s a mistake that should have been dealt with internally.”

Jordyn Woods says that the media focused on her amid the cheating scandal that involves Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian because she’s “a young black woman who made a mistake.”

“This story that didn’t have to be what it was turned into the biggest scandal or betrayal of the year,” Woods said on the new episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series called “Red Table Talk.”

Woods’ “Red Table Talk” appearance marked the first time that the 21-year-old spoke out since reports spread that she had an affair with Thompson, Kardashian’s boyfriend of three years and the father of her daughter True.

The 21-year-old said that Thompson kissed her on the lips the morning after she left a party at his house that took place on Sunday, but she “never” slept with the athlete.

During the conversation, Pinkett Smith, who has known Woods since she was a child, said that she can relate to the response the young star has received from the media.

“Well, you know what they say? Black women can be the most disregarded and disrespected creatures on the earth,” Pinkett Smith said.

The “Girls Trip” star elaborated, saying: “You know, being a black woman in the game for so long as I’ve been, just seeing that without people even having heard your side and just not giving the benefit of the doubt, it just always seems like it’s so easy to just target black women and put everything on us, even if there’s other people involved.

In response, Woods said that it took the cheating scandal for her to be able to empathize and understand the feeling. She also accepted responsibility for the events that transpired but doesn’t believe that she deserved death threats and other forms of online bullying.

“I may have done something wrong, but whatever I did, I don’t think I deserved this,” Woods said. “It’s not fair. If I was a weak person, I would have hurt myself.”

She added: “I didn’t tell the truth to the people that I loved, not because of malicious intent, but because I was just scared.”

