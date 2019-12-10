Watch Jordyn Woods take a lie detector test to prove she didn’t have sex with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson

- On Tuesday’s episode of “Red Table Talk” on Facebook Watch, host Jada Pinkett Smith showed never-before-seen footage of Jordyn Woods taking a lie detector test to clear her name after reports spread that she had an affair with Tristan Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s then-boyfriend and the father of her daughter True.
- Woods, a friend of the Kardashian-Jenners, was seen kissing the athlete after leaving a house party that was held at his home. She went on to share her side of the story on “RTT” during an episode that was released in early March 2019.
- At the time, Woods said that she “never” had sex with Thompson and said, “attach me to a lie detector,” so people could “know the truth.”
- Pinkett Smith said that Woods requested to take the lie detector test, so they brought in “a forensic polygraphist” named Shon Thurman “with more than 25 years of experience in criminal and civil investigations” to conduct the test.
- Pinkett Smith said that the polygraph test, which lasted two hours, “wasn’t for this show, it was for her and people that she loves.”
- During the test, Woods again said that she didn’t have sex with Thompson and after concluding, Thurman said that she “definitely passed and I believe you were being truthful on the test.”
- “She passed with flying colors,” Pinkett Smith said.
- Watch the video below (the lie detector test is shown at 17:10).
