caption Khloe Kardashian, Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner, and Kendall Jenner helped Tristan Thompson celebrate his birthday in 2018. source Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Jordyn Woods may not be able to discuss her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson without getting in legal trouble.

Woods was reportedly spotted cuddling and kissing Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend of three years and the father of her daughter True, at a private party last week. Kardashian, her sisters, and her friends have all but confirmed the news.

Woods is expected to discuss the scandal on an episode of Jada Pinkett Smith’s “Red Table Talk,” which premieres on Friday. Woods, whose late father was a sound engineer on “The Fresh Prince of Bel Air,” has a close relationship with Will Smith and his family.

According to People, however, Woods previously signed an “ironclad NDA” with the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The aspiring model has been close friends of the family for years; as Kylie Jenner’s live-in best friend, she has repeatedly appeared on “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and co-starred with Jenner on her one-season spin-off, “Life of Kylie.”

“She can’t talk about the family, so it’s unclear what she’s going to be able to say to Jada,” an anonymous source told People. “She can apologize but can’t talk about anything really beyond that in terms of the family.”

TMZ has also reported that a non-disclosure agreement prohibits Woods “from disclosing details about the lives of Kris, Kim, Khloe and the rest of the brood.”

It’s important to note that TMZ has a personal relationship with the Kardashians.

The website’s founder, Harvey Levin, is a noted friend of Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner – and has been known to ask the sisters for approval before running stories about the family, as was documented on an episode of “KUWTK,” when TMZ broke the story about Khloe’s pregnancy.

According to TMZ’s source, Pinkett Smith’s goal in having Woods on “Red Table Talk” is to “create a healing between Jordyn and Khloe.”

Representatives for Woods and the Kardashians did not immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment.