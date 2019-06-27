Jordyn Woods responded to Kim Kardashian’s claim that the model ‘provides for her whole family’ thanks to Kylie Jenner

- source
- Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
- Jordyn Woods has responded to Kim Kardashian West’s claim that she owes her success and financial status to Kylie Jenner.
- “Kylie, she provides for her whole family off of what you have given her,” Kardashian West said on Sunday’s episode of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.”
- “I definitely work very hard for a lot of the things that I have, and as you can see, I’m out here hustling, and I’ve always been working,” Woods told “Entertainment Tonight.”
- Woods and Jenner, who had been best friends for years, have been on the outs since Woods kissed Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend in February.
- Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more great stories.
Jordyn Woods has responded to Kim Kardashian West’s claim that she owes her success and financial status to Kylie Jenner.
“I definitely work very hard for a lot of the things that I have, and as you can see, I’m out here hustling, and I’ve always been working,” Woods told “Entertainment Tonight” in a video posted on Wednesday. “I started modeling when I was 18, and you know, I work hard.”
Kardashian West made this claim on Sunday’s episode of E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” which saw the family react to reports that Khloe’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, had fooled around with Woods, a close family friend.
Read more:The Jordyn Woods-Tristan Thompson scandal on ‘KUWTK’ revealed one major inconsistency in the story Jordyn told Khloe Kardashian
“Kylie, she provides for her whole family off of what you have given her,” Kardashian West said on the phone with her sisters. “And the disrespect – she has to know that there’s a problem.”
- source
- E!
Earlier on the episode, Kardashian West made a point to note that Khloe Kardashian had also “employed” Woods.
“You know, I just feel so bad for Khloe,” Kardashian West said in a confessional interview on the episode. “Jordyn was someone that Khloe really trusted and believed in and supported and employed.”
Woods, who had been best friends with Jenner for many years, was featured as a model for Kardashian’s Good American clothing line.
Read more: Khloe Kardashian’s clothing line Good American has seemingly removed Jordyn Woods’ bio from its site
“It’s just, you know, things happen,” Woods told “ET” at the launch of her second design collaboration with Boohoo. “And of course I’m sorry and apologetic as much as I can be.”
Watch her full interview below.
- Read more:
- Khloe Kardashian confirmed that Tristan Thompson cheated on her multiple times. Here’s a complete timeline of all the infidelity accusations against him.
- Kylie Jenner said she’s ‘scared’ of Jordyn Woods after finding out about her cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson
- Jordyn Woods said she will ‘always love’ Kylie Jenner following the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal
- Kylie Jenner denies putting her Jordyn Woods-inspired lip kit on sale, and seems to confirm they’ve been in contact since the cheating scandal