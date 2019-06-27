Jordyn Woods responded to Kim Kardashian’s claim that the model ‘provides for her whole family’ thanks to Kylie Jenner

caption Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner at the launch of Woods’ activewear label, SECNDNTURE, in 2018. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Jordyn Woods has responded to Kim Kardashian West’s claim that she owes her success and financial status to Kylie Jenner.

“I definitely work very hard for a lot of the things that I have, and as you can see, I’m out here hustling, and I’ve always been working,” Woods told “Entertainment Tonight” in a video posted on Wednesday. “I started modeling when I was 18, and you know, I work hard.”

Kardashian West made this claim on Sunday’s episode of E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” which saw the family react to reports that Khloe’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson, had fooled around with Woods, a close family friend.

“Kylie, she provides for her whole family off of what you have given her,” Kardashian West said on the phone with her sisters. “And the disrespect – she has to know that there’s a problem.”

caption Kim Kardashian West on the phone with her sisters on “KUWTK.” source E!

Earlier on the episode, Kardashian West made a point to note that Khloe Kardashian had also “employed” Woods.

“You know, I just feel so bad for Khloe,” Kardashian West said in a confessional interview on the episode. “Jordyn was someone that Khloe really trusted and believed in and supported and employed.”

Woods, who had been best friends with Jenner for many years, was featured as a model for Kardashian’s Good American clothing line.

“It’s just, you know, things happen,” Woods told “ET” at the launch of her second design collaboration with Boohoo. “And of course I’m sorry and apologetic as much as I can be.”

