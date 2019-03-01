Jordyn Woods says that Tristan Thompson is the one who initiated their kiss: ‘I didn’t know how to feel’

caption Jordyn Woods said that Tristan Thompson kissed her. source Red Table Talk/Facebook and Michael Loccisano/Getty Images

Jordyn Woods appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series called “Red Table Talk” and spoke in detail about the kiss that recently happened between her and Tristan Thompson.

Woods said that Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s then-boyfriend, kissed her the morning after she and several friends went to his Los Angeles home for a house party.

The 21-year-old said that she “didn’t know how to feel” afterward. Woods also said that they “never” slept together.

Jordyn Woods says that Tristan Thompson initiated their kiss and she didn’t know how to react.

“I didn’t know how to feel, I was like, ‘That didn’t just happen,'” Woods said on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Facebook Watch series called “Red Table Talk.”

Previously, TMZ reported that Kardashian and the NBA star broke up after he and Woods “were all over each other” and “making out” at a party that took place at his house. On “Red Table Talk,” Woods said that she and Thompson, Khloe Kardashian’s then-boyfriend and father of her daughter named True, kissed her when she left the home the following morning. She described it as “no passion, no nothing.” Woods further clarified, saying that there were no tongues involved and “no making out.”

Woods went on to say that she walked out immediately after the kiss and was still in disbelief.

“I was like, ‘Hmm, let me just pretend like this didn’t happen,'” she said.

While speaking to Pinkett Smith, the 21-year-old recalled the events that led to the kiss with Thompson. Woods said that on Sunday night, she had dinner with friends, then went to a bar where a party was taking place. Thompson was also there but he was “doing his own thing.”

Woods said that with “LA culture,” people typically go to someone’s house after a party. When she ended up at Thompson’s house with a group of her friends, she didn’t think much of it.

“I should have gone home after the party, I shouldn’t have been there,” Woods told Pinkett Smith in retrospect.

Read more: Everything you need to know about Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner’s best friend who’s at the center of the latest Kardashian family scandal

Woods said that everyone at the celebration was dancing and drinking, herself included. She said that contrary to reports, she wasn’t blacked out.

“I was not beyond the point of recollection,” she said.

caption Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian share a 10-month-old daughter, True Thompson. source Jerritt Clark/Getty Images

Woods also denied reports that she gave Thompson a lap dance or made out during the party. She added that they were with a group of people, “all in plain sight,” and there was “never anything intimate.” Woods also said that at one point, she was sitting on the arm of Thompson’s chair, and had her legs on top of his.

Because of that, she said that she could understand how people could classify that as the stars “getting cozy.”

Woods went on to say that she and several other people stayed at Thompson’s home overnight and she left the following morning.

The model went on to say that she told Thompson she was leaving, and that’s when he kissed her.

“I don’t think that he’s wrong either because I allowed myself to be in that position,” Woods explained. “And when alcohol is involved, people make dumb moves or people get caught up in the moment.”

Read more: Khloe Kardashian calls out Jordyn Woods after her ‘Red Table Talk’ appearance: ‘You ARE the reason my family broke up’

Woods added that she felt as though she couldn’t “point fingers” and place blame on anyone else involved.

“I allowed myself to be in this position,” she said. “I allowed myself to be there.”

She went on to say that she spoke to Kardashian and Kylie Jenner at that time and they were aware that she was at Thompson’s house. Woods said that while talking to Kardashian, she was “trying to forget” the part of the story when she kissed Thompson.

“I was honest about being there, but I wasn’t honest about the actions that had taken place,” Woods said.

She added: “I just knew how much turmoil was going on that I was like, ‘Let me not throw more fuel to the fire.'”

Woods also admitted that she did more damage to the people involved by not being completely transparent.

“I really just hurt so many more people by not telling the truth”

Representatives for Thompson didn’t immediately respond to INSIDER’s request for comment. Kardashian challenged Woods on her version of events.

Watch the full “Red Table Talk” episode below.