Jordyn Woods still hopes to repair her friendship with Kylie Jenner: ‘That’s my homie’

caption Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner have known each other for years. source Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SECNDNTURE

In a new interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Jordyn Woods has opened up again about the fallout from the cheating scandal with Tristan Thompson, the now-ex of Khloe Kardashian.

Woods has discussed the scandal, which broke back in February, several times, but in this new interview, she said that she still “loves” Kardashian’s sister Kylie Jenner and hopes her and Jenner can be friends again someday.

In June, Jenner said the scandal made her change the way she thinks about her friendship with Woods, saying she’s “scared of” the model.

In February, reports surfaced that Jordyn Woods hooked up with Thompson, who had been dating Khloe Kardashian at the time. Woods later said that Thompson initiated a kiss with her and that was it, though Kardashian has said Woods told her that she and Thompson had made out.

Many of the Kardashians cut ties with Woods following the news, including Kylie Jenner. Now in a recent interview with Cosmopolitan UK, Woods said that she still hopes to have a friendship with Jenner.

Woods said she still loves Jenner and hopes they can ‘come back together one day’

caption Jordyn Woods said she loves Kylie. source Michael Stewart/WireImage/Getty

Before the scandal, Jenner and Woods were an inseparable pair, frequently appearing in one another’s Instagram posts. Woods was even living with Jenner in her Calabasas home.

In February, following the initial cheating reports, Woods reportedly moved out of Jenner’s home. The friendship also was under strain as the Kardashian family reacted to the news.

When asked where her relationship stands with Jenner, she told the magazine, “I love her. That’s my homie. I hope everything falls into place and that we can all grow and build our relationships with our family and God and come back together one day and be stronger and happier.”

Woods told the publication that the way she dealt with the news was in a way that was most “natural” to her.

“I don’t believe in clapping back or reacting out of emotion. I could have handled this a million different ways, but I just went with what felt the most natural to me,” the model explained. “Would I ever have wanted this to happen? Never. But s— happens. And in the end, I never want to see anyone hurt; I would hate to be the reason for anyone’s pain. We all have to go to sleep with ourselves at night.”