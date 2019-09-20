Jorge Masvidal says Dana White won’t let him fight Conor McGregor in case he ends up murdering him

caption Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor. source Getty

Jorge Masvidal says UFC president Dana White won’t let him fight Conor McGregor because he “doesn’t want a murder charge” on him.

The 34-year-old has been touted as one of many potential next opponents for McGregor, who hasn’t fought in the Octagon since his loss to Khabib Nurmagomedov in October last year.

“I don’t want to go to jail for killing nobody,” Masvidal told ESPN. “That’s not what I want to do. I’m here to compete.”

McGregor appeared to hint on Twitter that he is set to return to the UFC in Dublin on December 14, however Dana White has dismissed the claim, saying there is already an event in Las Vegas that same night.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Conor McGregor reportedly begged Khabib Nurmagomedov not to kill him during the pair’s encounter at UFC 229 last October.

Fortunately for the Irishman, Nurmagomedov was nice to enough to take heed of his request.

Jorge Masvidal says he wouldn’t be so kind – and that’s why UFC president Dana White won’t ever let them fight.

“That fight, the president [White] deemed it not good because they don’t want a murder charge on me,” Masvidal, who is set to fight Nate Diaz for the “‘baddest mother——- in the game” belt on November 2, told ESPN.

“So they’re not going to allow that to happen. The president himself already said it, so, I don’t want to go to jail for killing nobody. That’s not what I want to do. I’m here to compete.

“The president said that we can’t compete because I’m too much man. That can’t happen. We’re different spectrums. They’re not going to allow that to happen.”

Read more: Khabib Nurmagomedov wants to host a $50 million charity fight in Africa, and it could be a rematch with Conor McGregor

Masvidal, 34, is one of many who has been touted as a potential next opponent for McGregor, who hasn’t fought in the Octagon since his submission loss to Nurmagomedov last year.

McGregor posted a cryptic message on Twitter earlier this week that seemed to suggest his return to the cage, simply saying: “Dublin, December 14th.”

Dublin, December 14th. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) September 16, 2019

However, Dana White has since dismissed any possibility that the Irishman will be fighting in his home town in December, because there is already a UFC event on that same day in Las Vegas.

“Dublin doesn’t work, were doing a show December 14 in Vegas,” White told reporter Adam Glyn, according to MMA World.

“So if he doesn’t want to take that date, he can come the beginning of next year. “

When asked who McGregor could fight next, White said: “I don’t know. We’ve got to see how all this stuff plays out still. But [Justin] Gaethje would be fun.”

Gaethje most recently beat Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone at a UFC fight night event in Canada last week, and after told ESPN he wants to “f— McGregor up.”

Read more:

Logan Paul challenged Conor McGregor to an MMA fight after his boxing rematch with KSI: ‘He’s f—— punching old men in the face’

Conor McGregor’s Proper no. Twelve brand is a ‘gimmick’ that tastes like medicine, according to a scathing YouTube whiskey reviewer

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s manager says the Russian won’t be fighting ‘irrelevant’ Conor McGregor again because he’s ‘already whooped his ass’