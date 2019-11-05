After dominating Nate Diaz, Jorge Masvidal has Canelo Alvarez in his crosshairs: ‘If Canelo wants his ass kicked, that’s a fight I’ll take’

caption Jorge Masvidal is the “baddest mother f—–” in MMA, and now wants to fight in boxing. source Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images

Jorge Masvidal is already the “baddest mother f—–” in MMA and now wants to cross over and beat the best-known boxer on the planet.

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez won a world title in a fourth weight class after he knocked out the former WBO light heavyweight champion in Las Vegas shortly after Masvidal beat Nate Diaz in New York on Saturday.

Now, Masvidal hopes they fight in the same ring on the same night, telling ESPN on Monday that he would go for the knockout and “end his f—— face.”

Masvidal said there is an inter-sports score to settle after Floyd Mayweather easily beat Conor McGregor in 2017, stopping the Irish striker in the 10th round.

“I’ve been doing this 16 f—— years, you don’t think I deserve a f—— paycheck?” Masvidal said.

Masvidal dominated his UFC 244 opponent Nate Diaz at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday and won the “baddest mother f—–” in the game belt just before Canelo knocked out his light heavyweight opponent Sergey Kovalev at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas.

Masvidal mentioned Canelo at the post-fight press conference in New York, saying he wants to compete in boxing so he can equalize an inter-sports scoreline after Floyd Mayweather easily defeated Conor McGregor in the 10th round of a commercially-lucrative 2017 bout.

“If Canelo wants to get his ass kicked, that’s a fight I’ll take,” Masvidal said at the weekend, according to MMA Fighting. “I truly feel I could make it 1-1 MMA versus boxing.”

There are few fighters in combat sports who are as popular as Canelo, and after winning a world title in a fourth weight class, the Mexican now tops many publication’s pound-for-pound lists – the best of the best in all weight classes in boxing.

caption Canelo Alvarez is one of the most popular boxers in the world. source Photo by Getty Images

Masvidal, meanwhile, is arguably the UFC fighter of the year after three calendar wins – all statement-making finishes.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on ESPN’s MMA Show on Monday, Masvidal said: “I’m dead serious about trying to fight Canelo Alvarez, man. I’ll take my talents over there. I’m going for the off button.

“I feel like I can shock the world,” he said. “Is he a better boxer than me, has he thrown 10,000 jabs more than me because that’s what he does morning and night? Yeah. He’s a better boxer.

“But I can bring some elements that boxers ain’t used to that are in the legal remit of boxing, and throw Canelo off his game. F— yes.

“I’m a natural bigger dude, I punch like a f—— truck, and I’ll be swinging extra harder [with boxing gloves],” Masvidal said.

“The Conor and Mayweather fight showed me a lot of things. They can’t read us, the movements are different. How we cover distances is different [and] the calculations get f—– up. I can take him down and put him on his ass, I’d go for the knockout.”

Whatever fight is next for Masvidal, whether that’s a welterweight title shot against the current UFC champion Kamaru Usman, a rematch against Diaz, or a money fight against McGregor or Canelo, Masvidal won’t fight until around April 2020 to allow time for his hands to heal, he said.

Masvidal feels he is deserving of a money fight. “I’ve been doing this 16 f—— years, you don’t think I deserve a f—— paycheck?”

On Canelo, he said: “The dude is a beast, it would be an honor. I would love to be the guy to end his f—— face.”

