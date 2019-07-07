It’s becoming increasingly apparent that Jorge Masvidal’s 5 second knockout win was completely rehearsed in the gym

caption Jorge Masvidal twice punched Ben Askren after he’d already knocked him out with a flying knee. source Photo by Christian Petersen/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC

Jorge Masvidal’s five second flying knee knockout win was seemingly completely rehearsed in the gym.

Masvidal trains at the Florida-based American Top Team gym. One of the coaches at the gym posted a video on Instagram showing Masvidal “drilling” the flying knee 48 hours before he stunned Ben Askren at UFC 239 on Saturday.

Another American Top Team fighter, the interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier, posted a tweet that appears to show a screenshot of a text message.

The text message, sent hours before Masvidal had even entered the cage, says Masvidal was planning to hit Askren with a flying knee as soon as the fight started.

It’s becoming increasingly apparent that Jorge Masvidal’s five second knockout win over Ben Askren was completely rehearsed in the gym.

Masvidal wrote his name in the history books in Las Vegas on Saturday. With his arms behind his back and his back against the Octagon fence, Masvidal appeared calm and composed. But as soon as time was called to begin his UFC 239 welterweight bout, he made a run at Askren who shot for a takedown.

As Askren tilted his head, Masvidal thumped his face with a flying knee. Askren was unconscious, but Masvidal followed-up with a barrage of punches, making contact with the American wrestler’s unprotected face before getting separated by an intervening referee.

At five seconds, it is the fastest knockout ever recorded in UFC competition. But the president Dana White believes it should be referred to as a two second knockout, as that is when the quick-thinking Masvidal made contact.

Masvidal said after the fight that he was acting out of animalistic instinct, however, it seems the move was one born from repetition in the gym.

Masvidal trains at the renowned Florida fight club American Top Team, with esteemed coach Mike Brown.

Brown uploaded a video to Instagram on Sunday which, he says, was recorded 48 hours before the fight – presumably Thursday.

The video shows Masvidal training the very flying knee that concussed Askren. “Calculated killer,” the caption said. “48 hours before UFC 239 [Masvidal is] drilling the famous flying knee. Fastest KO in UFC history.”

Watch the video here:

Fellow American Top Team fighter Renato Moicano, a Brazillian featherweight, has one of the most liked comments on the post. Moicano said: “This I call planned work.”

Another American Top Team athlete, the interim UFC lightweight champion Dustin Poirier, posted a tweet Sunday that seems to show a timestamped screenshot of a text message.

The message, sent at 6.48 p.m. on Saturday, hours before Masvidal had even entered the cage, said: “Masvidal is gonna run across the cage and throw a flying knee to start the fight tonight lol.”

American Top Team is one of the best fight clubs on the planet, and this latest victory heightens their ability to play on the flaws of opponents to secure career-defining wins for their fighters.