Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent said the Juventus star is ‘the best in history, and you know it’ after he placed 3rd in the Ballon d’Or

Cristiano Ronaldo‘s agent Jorge Mendes insists the Portuguese forward is “the best player in history” despite missing out on a record sixth Ballon d’Or award to Lionel Messi.

Ronaldo finished third behind Messi and Virgil van Dijk – the first time he has finished outside the top two since 2010.

“Cristiano is the best player in history, and you know it!” Mendes told reporters, according to Eurosport.

The 34-year-old snubbed the award ceremony in Paris on Monday to attend the Serie A awards, where he was named the league’s Player of the Year for the last term.

Messi scooped the sport’s most prestigious individual prize on Monday night to take his total to half a dozen and move him one ahead of Ronaldo in the overall standings.

Ronaldo, who snubbed the award ceremony in Paris for the Serie A awards, which took place on the same night, finished third behind both Messi and Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk.

It is the first time he has finished outside the top two since 2010.

Despite the disappointment on the night, however, Mendes, who has managed Ronaldo since he was a youngster at Sporting Lisbon, says his client still remains the G.O.A.T.

“Cristiano is the best player in history, and you know it!” Mendes told reporters from the Serie A awards, according to Eurosport.

Ronaldo scored 28 goals in all competitions during his debut campaign for Juventus last season, helping it win the Scudetto for an eighth consecutive year, as well as the Italian Supercup.

He was rewarded for his achievements in Italy on Monday at the Serie A awards, where he was named the league’s Player of the Year.

“It’s an honor to hold this award,” the 34-year-old said after collecting his prize, as per USA Today. “I thank my Juventus teammates.

“I’m very happy to play in Italy, it’s a very difficult league. Thanks to everyone for having voted for me. I want to do as well this year, too.”

