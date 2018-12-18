Jose Mourinho has left Manchester United after a tumultuous 2 and a half years in charge of the super-club

caption Jose Mourinho. source Simon Stacpoole / Offside / Getty Images

Jose Mourinho has left Manchester United with immediate effect, the English super club said in a statement on Tuesday morning.

According to Sky Sports News sources, Michael Carrick will be appointed as temporary manager.

A short statement posted on the club website read: “The club would like to thank Jose for his work during his time at Manchester United and to wish him success in the future.

“A new caretaker manager will be appointed until the end of the current season, while the club conducts a thorough recruitment process for a new, full-time manager.”

The Portuguese manager was with United for two and a half years during which time he won the Europa League and the FA Cup.

The club is currently suffering its worst start to a premier league season since 1990-91, though, sitting in sixth place after losing to league leaders Liverpool FC 3-1 at the weekend.

Mourinho’s relationship with his players has been the cause of much speculation, particularly around superstar midfielder Paul Pogba who United signed for a record £89 million ($113 million) fee.

Pogba captained the France national team to victory at the World Cup this summer, but, following a much-shared training ground dispute, has failed to start under Mourinho in recent matches.

This story is being updated.