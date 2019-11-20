Jose Mourinho has been appointed the new manager of Tottenham Hotspur just 11 hours after Mauricio Pochettino was fired

caption Mourinho is now managing his third club in England after Chelsea and Manchester United. source Getty/Catherine Ivill

Jose Mourinho has been named as the new head coach of Tottenham Hotspur, just 11 hours after the club sacked long-term boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham released a statement at 7.30 p.m. on Tuesday night announcing that it had parted ways with Pochettino, who had been in charge of the club for nearly five and a half seasons, because of “extremely disappointing” recent results.

Just less than half a day later at 7.30 a.m. on Wednesday, the club revealed Mourinho as its new manager.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Jose Mourinho as Head Coach on a contract that runs until the end of the 2022/23 season,” an official club statement read.

“Jose is one of the world’s most accomplished managers having won 25 senior trophies. He is renowned for his tactical prowess and has managed FC Porto, Inter Milan, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United.

“He has won a domestic title in a record four different countries (Portugal, England, Italy and Spain) and is one of only three managers to have won the UEFA Champions League twice with two clubs, FC Porto in 2004 and Inter Milan in 2010. He is also a three-time Premier League Champion with Chelsea (2005, 2006, 2015).”

The appointment is Mourinho’s first managerial role since being sacked by his last club Manchester United in December 2018.

The Portuguese has since been working as a pundit for Sky Sports, however now says he is excited for a return to the touchline.

“I am excited to be joining a club with such a great heritage and such passionate supporters,” he told Spurs’ website.

“The quality in both the squad and the academy excites me. Working with these players is what has attracted me.”

Pochettino did not win a trophy during his tenure in north London, however guided Tottenham to four consecutive top four finishes between 2015-2019, as well as a Champions League final last term.

The club, however, currently sits 14th in the Premier League table, having won just three of its 12 games so far this season.