A 17-year-old who was being recruited by college football teams was fatally shot over a video game

caption Joshua Ancrum, 17, was being recruited to play college football. source CoachBlu954/Twiiter

Joshua Ancrum, 17, was being recruited to play college football and aspired to play in the NFL one day.

On Tuesday, he was fatally shot by a friend over a dispute about video games, according to the Miami Herald.

A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter in connection to the events.

Ancrum’s mother, Liza Alvarez, told WPLG-Local 10, that this has been devastating: “What mother wants to bury their son? It’s supposed to be the other way around.”

Visit INSIDER’S homepage for more stories.

Joshua Ancrum dreamed of playing in the NFL one day. But on Tuesday, that dream was tragically cut short, WPLG-Local 10 reported.

Ancrum’s mom, Lisa Alvarez, told WPLG-Local 10 that he was fatally shot over a dispute about video games. Alvarez said that Ancrum was at a childhood friend’s home in Miami Gardens, Florida, when an argument about video games escalated.

According to WPLG, he was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where he was pronounced dead.

A 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with aggravated manslaughter in connection to the events. WPLG has since identified the suspect as Jatwan Phillips. Phillips appeared in court on Wednesday and remains in jail, according to the outlet. At this time, it’s unclear if he will be tried as an adult or not.

“The shooting is an isolated incident,” Miami Gardens police detective Carolyn Frazer told the Miami Herald. “Citizens are reminded and urged to keep their guns stored safely and to teach children about the importance of gun safety.”

Speaking to NBC 6, Alvarez said that her son had aspired to be a professional football player since he was 3-years-old. She said that he had been offered four college scholarships to play the sport – including one from Florida International University, according to WPLG.

“He told me three days ago before he passed, ‘I’m going to make you proud. I’m going to make you so proud,’ because he was always doing it for me and his sisters and brothers,” Alvarez told NBC 6.

Read more: 14-year-old star football player with NFL ambitions shot and killed at a party

Ancrum’s teammates and community are also mourning him.

“He might have grown up in a bad neighborhood and he had a lot of bad influences and stuff like that, but when he came with us, it was, kind of, you try to lead him in the right direction,” teammate Derek Wingo told WPLG-Local 10 News.

“Just having him as a teammate really motivated me,” Jarvis Browlee told NBC 6. “Just to have him on the other side of me knowing that he was gonna stop the other side and I was gonna lock the other side.”

Some have also shared messages on Twitter.

Damn this hurt….you just earned Most Valuable Defensive Back @ The Opening and you were just about to enter your senior year. It was a privilege coaching you Josh Ancrum. These streets don’t love nobody and it took a special talent today. Rest easy young King pic.twitter.com/0aTEbUy67A — Mr.Unbreakable ™ (@CoachBlu954) May 22, 2019

Today we are saddened to find out about the passing of one of our current players. Josh, you’re funny and charismatic attitude will forever live in our hearts. You will never be forgotten and will be missed???? LLJA pic.twitter.com/eKiVbY0g3v — SFE (@SouthFLExpress) May 21, 2019

A memorial fund to cover funeral expenses has also been set up on GoFundMe. At this time, it’s raised $4,642 of its $10,000 goal.

“He loved football. That was his dream. That’s all he wanted to do,” Alvarez told WPLG of her son. “He was so funny. He was playful and always challenging everyone.”

She said this loss has been devastating: “What mother wants to bury their son? It’s supposed to be the other way around.”